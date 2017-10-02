SEO Expert Launches into Calling App Niche with Big Success

Chicago SEO Professional Jack Lombardi seized the SEO world by storm. From ranking top spots on google, to website design, the CEO of Chicago Website Design SEO Company turned heads. Now, after a successful run in search engine optimization, he is turning to the SAAS (Software as a Solution) realm. Lombardi began the new venture into SAAS by launching a second phone number calling app, known by all as Dollar Digits this past July.

The SEO expert may be turning his focus away from online marketing for the short time being, however, he remains loyal to his original goal of improving businesses through technology and software. Dollar Digits, the calling app that lets you have 2 numbers on one phone, is a solution oriented software for entrepreneurs and business owners.

Dollar digits eliminates the need of purchasing a second phone number for an existing or start up business. The app, like a fake phone number service, lets you choose a number with a nearby area code. Business owners are able to list the number for their primary business contacts including clients, vendors, and employees. Features like messaging, voicemail, and calling make it a viable substitute for otherwise costly landline service. Start up and small business owners alike can find it difficult to keep their work life and personal life separate. The ability to have a private personal phone number and a Dollar Digits phone number, makes it easier to maintain a division between home and work. Call notifications can be turned off at the end of the work day, and rebooted the next morning. A bonus feature includes the ability to delete the number if gotten a hold of by telemarketers.

But, as Lombardi confides, the features aren’t about to end there.

“The business beta version will be released sometime around Christmas.” Says the SEO turned SAAS expert.

The pro-business beta version of the app, expected to be released in late December, only further demonstrates how Lombardi is turning software into a solution for business owners and entrepreneurs. The beta is rumored to include a variety of marketing based add-ons that every business owner will enjoy. Lead conversion tracking buttons, spam blocking controls, and customer relationship management options (CRM) are a few things enterprisers and start-ups alike can expect to see. Reports indicate additional features will also be included, but the specifics on those have not yet been revealed for general audiences. It won’t be long until we see more and more businesses doing work as they go with the portability afforded by apps like dollar digits. What better way is there than to download software onto an existing, no addition expense device like your own smart phone?