September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month. Here's My Story.

I was born with sickle cell anemia. I was eight years old when I was told I had it.

Sickle-cell anemia disease is an inherited blood condition that results in crescent-shaped blood cells which are more prone to clotting than normal round blood cells. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 100,000 Americans have the disease. 1 in 365 Black American children will be born with sickle-cell disease. This condition, however, is not exclusive to those who have African ancestry. There are populations in the Middle East, South America, and India with sickle-cell disease as well.

I remember sitting at a table long and wide enough to seat around ten people. I can see the adults who sat there. I can feel the presence of my parents sitting next to me.

The specific details of the meeting are a blur to me now. I do remember walking out of that meeting feeling slightly scared about my life, but also being too young to ask the questions that would give me the answers I needed. The only question I asked was: What’s going on? The reply from my mother was, as it would be over the course of my life: Everything is fine.

After that meeting, I started to be treated for sickle-cell. Previously, I had gone my whole life not doing anything about it. I never remembered feeling any type of chronic pain when I was growing up. Besides feeling slightly out of breath a bit quicker than my peers when we played around and having poor eyesight, I had no reason to think anything was wrong with me.

Treatment came in the form of blood transfusions. Every month, I would be ordered a phlebotomy to get rid of some sickle-y blood and a transfusion to replace the loss with blood that was healthy and shaped correctly. My mom always stayed with me during the entire six hours it usually took. To this day, she still attends any treatments I have.

My mom is extremely aware of any shift in my mood. If I became sad or anxious or frustrated at the situation I was in, she always consoled me the best way she knew how. Sometimes it was: Trust me, I don’t like watching this either. Other times, it was: I understand. I understand. We can get food after or go shopping if that makes you feel better. For a while, when I went through moments of fear, it was: Dad and I have good insurance and we are both healthcare professionals. You have nothing to fear. You are in good hands.

At home, I had to take a chelator to get rid of the excess iron that blood transfusions caused. I remember hating the taste of the chelator, which at the time had to be crushed into a fruit juice for me to drink. But under my mother’s watch, I never skipped taking the medicine, no matter how badly it tasted.

At first, it didn’t occur to me that sickle-cell was something I had to hide from my peers. Often, I would go to hospital early to get my blood drawn and the tube would be left in my arm for the next day. I sometimes went to school with it in. One day in the fourth grade, I was asked my peers what was in my arm. I responded earnestly, “I have sickle-cell.”

Confusion was their initial reaction. But as children do, often without any real malicious intent, they made a game out of the situation that involved running away from me in a tag fashion. I went home that day crying. The next day, all was forgotten at school. But I never again had an IV tube stay in my arm overnight. Suddenly, I thought sickle-cell was something I had to keep from my peers. If I told anyone, I only told my close friends. And even then, I stuck to saying the bare minimum.

I even kept myself from speaking to my brothers about my disease. I have two brothers and neither of them have sickle-cell. But they know enough about me to know I have to go to the hospital every month. One day, I was flipping through a biology textbook and I saw sickle-cell mentioned. Out loud, I said: “I have that.” I was pointing to the picture of red cells and showing my brothers.

My youngest brother replied: “Really?”

Before I could explain, my dad stepped in and said: “No, she doesn’t have anything.”

He was not denying what was obvious. It was more, he told me later, that he did not want to make a big deal of what didn't need to be treated as such. He would tell me that he didn’t want me to feel that I was sick or unable to accomplish anything I wanted to.

Those moments made me think that I didn’t need to identify closely with having sickle-cell. For the most part, I kept it out of my mind. But every so often, especially when my doctors spoke to me about severe risks, I would feel this fear creeping up again. It was a consuming fear. A fear of not having enough time. Or maybe it was a fear of not having control over my life.

When I left to college, the stress of attending class and balancing extracurricular activities led to missing medication a lot. Frequently, my iron levels would shoot up high and my doctors, and my mom, would be forced to remind me that I had to comply if I cared about my life.

It was also stressful that my treatment was back in Sacramento, which was six hours by car from my university. I didn’t even have a car. Often, I had to fly back, which involved getting a ride to Los Angeles first, or take the Amtrak, which was often a 12 hour ride. I never registered for DSP, our University’s program for disabled students. This meant I had to be lucky enough to create schedules on my own that allowed for longer weekends or I had to suck it up and miss class every so often.

I never told teachers because I didn’t think I had to. Even the professors I liked, the ones I would go to their office hours, never knew. If I was fatigued, if I became sick due to the combination of stress and a compromised weaker immune system, if I was upset or depressed about my situation, I simply either went to class or skipped to my own detriment. Even at work, I refrained from telling people. And I knew it was serious if I was seeing someone because that’s the only way I would ever let them know I had it.

What changed my perspective was sort of a random thing. On Twitter, I saw the hashtag #disabledandcute. One of the girls who had posted under the hashtag and had received quite a bit of support said she had sickle-cell disease. It shocked me because this girl looked like me and had sickle-cell anemia like me. And yet here she was calling her condition a disability, something I would never admit.

I began to look more into sickle-cell anemia by reading more research, more perspectives, and stories from those in the community. Full research on sickle-cell anemia had scared me before as I was afraid of knowing something bad could happen. But it was important to know.

The fear attached to my condition continued to plague me. Recently, in honor of this fear and as a reminder not to let it consume me, I got a tattoo of a skull bordered with flowers on my left upper arm. Skulls frequently represent mortality and flowers represent life and growth. The combination illustrates a duality which is an aspect of all human life.

Do I still feel fear? Yes. Do I still feel this inability to call my sickle-cell anemia a disability? Yes.

But recently, I have been growing more open to talking about it. My acceptance of the condition has allowed me more freedom. Now, I can explain to people why I can’t partake in something. Or why I’m gone for the weekend. There’s a lot less hiding to do.