Considered by most people their favorite month, as we prepare to wrap up September, we’re also getting ready to welcome Fall. The season of harvest, feasting, enchanting colors and dreamy temperatures, embodies the best in beauty, fashion and entertainment. In the editorial world, September is the month when editors publish their biggest issue, including upcoming Fall and holiday releases. If you want to take a sneak peak of what was just released or what’s coming, keep reading, because I rounded up Fall’s best.

The Art of Shaving Limited Edition Kingsman: The Golden Circle Bourbon Amber Collection.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle Safety Razor from The Art of Shaving.

In the film world, the end of this month is when studios start premiering their biggest films in order to be considered for the award season. There’s no surprise, that the most elegant men of England, chose today to unveil the sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle. There’s no doubt that one of the most exciting things about the spy franchise, is the class and elegance of its members. Not surprisingly, they partnered with The Art of Shaving to create a limited edition Kingsman: The Golden Circle Bourbon Amber Collection. In addition to the exquisite Pre-Shave Oil, Shaving Cream and After-Shave Balm, the brand released iconic Kingsman Shaving Hardware. The Art of Shaving is also offering their customers the Kingsman Shaving Experience at their Barber Spas where men can get a facial, a royal shave, and a scalp treatment.

Micellar Water Collection Box Pre Tanning PH Restore from Mine Tan.

Micellar water has become the darling ingredient of the beauty industry, due to the fact the this magical liquid removes makeup, product built up and impurities from your skin. Due to its moisturizing properties, it can be used daily without causing any irritation. Mine Tan, the leading brand of self-tanning products is about to launch their revolutionary Micellar Water Cleanser Pre Tanning Eraser. Infused with key ingredients such as micellar water, alove vera and vegetable glycerin, this products is the only of its kind in the market. Aside from cleansing your entire body and removing self-tanning product build up, this product leaves your skin hydrated and ready for tanning. In addition to the cleanser, Mine Tan brings you a Micellar Water Pre Tanning pH Restore, Micellar Water Pre Shower Self Tan and Gradual Self Tanner for an everyday glow.

Velvet and Shine Moto Legging, Velvet and Shine Legging and Tony Faux Leather Legging from Yummie.

We just wrapped up fashion week, and one thing was very clear, leggins are here to stay for a while. Lounge and sportswear will continue being at the center of everyday fashion this Fall. Shape wear brands like Yummie just came out with different versions of their amazing signature leggings. The brands love to mix comfort, style, fashion and technology to give you a very comfortable yet fashionable bottom. Aside from the velvet, mesh, metalics and nylon, their leggings have a shaping 2-ply waistband and 360 degrees compression.

Extra Virgin Olive Oil Ground Coffee Scrub from Shea Moisture and Kenyan Coffee Face Polish Exfoliate from Nyakio.

September 29th is National Coffee Day and to celebrate I picked some of my favorite coffee infused products. The antioxidant properties of coffee make it a wonderful skin exfoliate and it should be part of every woman’s beauty routine. For your body, the Extra Virgin Oil Ground Coffee Scrub from Shea Moisture is perfection. It exfoliates impurities away leaving the skin hydrated. For your face, Kenyan Coffee Face Polish from Nyakio is the absolute winner. Made with nature’s best coffee, this polish removes dirt, makeup, oils and reduces the appearance of black heads.

Special Edition Believe + Wonder Sail to the Moon Collection from Mary Kay.

Mary Kay released three different, limited edition, light, and airy scents for their Believe + Wonder Collections. Designed to make you dream, relax and travel, Sail to The Moon, Paint the Sky and Chase the Rainbow features a body lotion, fragrance mist and shower gel. These fragrances are the perfect holiday gift for a young woman or a teen. I’m personally obsessed with Sail To the Moon.

Lavender and Almond Blossom Bath Bars from Kneipp.

The newest additions to the Kneipp family are these amazing vegan, paraffin, preservatives and silicone free moisturizing bath bars. If you’re already a fan of their body washes and shower foams, these bath bars will make you very happy. They captured that relaxing Lavender aroma you already love as well as the softening Almond Blossom.