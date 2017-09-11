SEPTEMBER SONG
The most vivid reflection was the idea
of being on top of the world
standing higher than the clouds on one of two metal twins
far removed from religions which crumble
in the hands of ignorance
and countries where freedom of speech
is a mouth full of blood
high above the perversions and sins that held me down
feeling closest to heaven, baptized by the winds of Oyá
without much thought to the corporations below
which provided this peace
Days after towers crumble to the ground,
finally coming out of the rubble and dusting off the depression
Standing by the West Side Highway piers
where, from the distance, they once illuminated
the darkness of my loneliness
many homeless and sleepless nights out on the streets
with the hope that someday I too could reach the sky
and feel the grace of God
Through the emptiness in the skyline of my soul
and the curly smoke
I imagine those who have suffered
at the hands of oppression and hate
rising like a flock of pigeons
flying high and together in unspoken agreement
An old woman watches from across the street
something sacred behind tearful eyes
perhaps the secret to true Beauty
wearing a shawl to keep herself warm
while pacing back and forth with a fading photograph
& I realize to live as I have lived is surely absurd
Peace may not exist throughout the insanity of our world
but it can never be taken hostage from the kingdom within me
Buildings, dreams and lives may have fallen
but the walls I built around myself have also tumbled down
I still stand in a city left behind
with corporate orphans and empty beds
learning to love again
without fear and with hope for a new beginning
© Copyright 2012 by Emanuel Xavier
From the poetry collection, Americano and as featured at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum Registry
CONVERSATIONS