SEPTEMBER SONG

The most vivid reflection was the idea

of being on top of the world

standing higher than the clouds on one of two metal twins

far removed from religions which crumble

in the hands of ignorance

and countries where freedom of speech

is a mouth full of blood

high above the perversions and sins that held me down

feeling closest to heaven, baptized by the winds of Oyá

without much thought to the corporations below

which provided this peace

Days after towers crumble to the ground,

finally coming out of the rubble and dusting off the depression

Standing by the West Side Highway piers

where, from the distance, they once illuminated

the darkness of my loneliness

many homeless and sleepless nights out on the streets

with the hope that someday I too could reach the sky

and feel the grace of God

Through the emptiness in the skyline of my soul

and the curly smoke

I imagine those who have suffered

at the hands of oppression and hate

rising like a flock of pigeons

flying high and together in unspoken agreement

An old woman watches from across the street

something sacred behind tearful eyes

perhaps the secret to true Beauty

wearing a shawl to keep herself warm

while pacing back and forth with a fading photograph

& I realize to live as I have lived is surely absurd

Peace may not exist throughout the insanity of our world

but it can never be taken hostage from the kingdom within me

Buildings, dreams and lives may have fallen

but the walls I built around myself have also tumbled down

I still stand in a city left behind

with corporate orphans and empty beds

learning to love again

without fear and with hope for a new beginning

