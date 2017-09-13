Serena Williams has shared the first images of her baby girl with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, and as expected, she’s adorable.

“Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.,” the tennis champion wrote on Instagram alongside an adorable mother-daughter photo.

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Sep 13, 2017 at 6:39am PDT

Williams also shared a video on her Instagram story of her pregnancy journey, confirming her daughter’s date of birth as Sept. 1. She later posted it on her website and YouTube.

In the video, there are various clips of Williams throughout her pregnancy as well as moments at the hospital pre- and post-birth. At one point, while holding little Alexis, Williams reveals they spent about a week in the hospital.

“It’s been a long time,” she says. “We had a lot of complications, but look who we got! We got a baby girl!”

Williams first announced her pregnancy in April, when she shared an image of herself at the 20-week mark on Snapchat. She later revealed she posted the image by mistake.