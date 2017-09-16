Serena Williams' Baby Has An Instagram Account, And It's Our New Favorite Thing

At just a few weeks old, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. might seem too young to be an Instagram star ― but in her family, being exceptional is the norm.

The first child of Serena Williams and her fiancé, Reddit cofounder Alex Ohanian, Alexis was born on Sept. 1. She made her Instagram debut on Wednesday in a precious photo of mother and daughter posted on Williams’ account.

Not long afterward, baby Alexis launched her own Instagram account. Though it’s only a few days old, it already boasts over 21,000 followers and two drop-dead adorable posts.

In the latest snapshot, Alexis is shown cuddled up in a onesie that reads “Smart and Strong like my Mama.” With a mom like all-time tennis great and fashion mogul Williams, that’s saying something!

A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on Sep 13, 2017 at 11:46am PDT

Williams announced she was expecting with a Snapchat post in April, which showed her at the 20th week of her pregnancy. People ran the numbers and realized that meant she was pregnant when she won her latest Grand Slam title ― the Australian Open ― in January.

Williams then confirmed that she would be taking a hiatus from competing. She was shocked when she discovered she was pregnant, she told Vanity Fair in June. “I had planned on winning in Wimbledon this year,” she said.

Instead at Wimbledon time, she was taking it easy on the practice court. But she’s gearing up for a return to competition in January. “I don’t think my story is over yet,” Williams told Vanity Fair.