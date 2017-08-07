The tennis great recently posed for the print-only Australian magazine, which released its latest issue over the weekend. Williams wears a gray Berlei bra on the cover and a pink satin trench from Michael Lo Sordo, both of which showcase her gorgeous baby bump:

A post shared by Stellar (@stellarmag) on Aug 5, 2017 at 2:07pm PDT

The shoot is part of the “Do It For Yourself” campaign by Berlei, which makes sense as Williams is a longtime ambassador for the Australian brand.

A post shared by Berlei (@berleiaus) on Aug 5, 2017 at 1:55pm PDT

In her interview with Stellar, Williams opened up about becoming a mother for the first time, and her biggest fears as her due date approaches.

“I don’t think watching birthing videos helps,” Williams confessed to the magazine. “I actually think it makes it worse. Having a baby, nothing is guaranteed.”

She added, “That’s the scariest thing. [But] I think [giving birth] will give me more strength, if that’s possible, and a lot more confidence. I feel like I will be ready for anything.”

A post shared by Michael Lo Sordo (@michaellosordo) on Aug 6, 2017 at 2:54am PDT

Williams and her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, are expecting their first child together sometime this fall. Williams accidentally confirmed the news in April when she released a Snapchat saying she was 20 weeks pregnant.

Snapchat Whoops!

Ohanian posted an Instagram with Williams from the shower and captioned it, “Preparing for our greatest adventure yet.”

So sweet!

A post shared by Alexis Ohanian 🗽 (@alexisohanian) on Aug 6, 2017 at 1:54pm PDT

This is going to be one lucky (and truly exceptional) baby.