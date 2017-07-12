Serena Williams Tried To Deposit First $1 Million Check At Bank Drive-Thru

Tennis superstar Serena Williams is one of the highest-paid athletes in the world, but money has never gotten to her head.

“I’ve actually never played for money — I just thought you would go out there and hold a trophy,” Williams told sports business manager Maverick Carter on the personal finance video series “Kneading Dough.” “Not once did I think about a check.”

In fact, she was so unconcerned about cash, that when she got her first million-dollar paycheck, she didn’t spend it — or even take photo of it as a keepsake.

She simply deposited it and let it be.

“I never touched [the money] — just put it in the bank,” she told Carter. “And I remember I went through the drive-thru to deposit my check, and then they were like, ‘I think you need to come in for this,’ and so I ended up going inside, so I was like … ‘Just put it in my account!’”

The 35-year-old, who made $27 million last year, credits her parents for teaching her the value of a dollar at a very young age.