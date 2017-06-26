Serena Williams Handles John McEnroe's Sexist Insult Like The Boss She Is

Looks like Serena Williams knows how to return a nasty serve with grace off the court, too.
Tennis legend John McEnroe over the weekend called Williams the “best female player ever ― no question,” but then said she’d be ranked “like, 700″ if she played in the men’s circuit.
Williams, currently taking a break from the sport as she prepares for the arrival of her baby, wrote on Twitter on Monday:
Williams, 35, has said she will return to tennis next year.
ALSO ON HUFFPOST
5 Things You Might Have Not Known About Serena Williams
CONVERSATIONS