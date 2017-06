Serena Williams Handles John McEnroe's Sexist Insult Like The Boss She Is

Serena Is A Minority Owner Of The Miami Dolphins

In 2009, both Serena and Venus became minority owners of Miami's football franchise, making them the first black women to hold any type of ownership stake in an NFL team.Serena subtly joked about her ownership stake in the team when she was profiled by New York Magazine earlier this year. Asked what she would do during retirement, the tennis superstar responded, "I will finally be able to make some Miami Dolphin games ... And make some, uh, better decisions down there with the players.”