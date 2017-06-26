Serena Williams Handles John McEnroe's Sexist Insult Like The Boss She Is

Looks like Serena Williams knows how to return a nasty serve with grace off the court, too.

Williams, currently taking a break from the sport as she prepares for the arrival of her baby, wrote on Twitter on Monday:

Dear John, I adore and respect you but please please keep me out of your statements that are not factually based. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) June 26, 2017

I've never played anyone ranked "there" nor do I have time. Respect me and my privacy as I'm trying to have a baby. Good day sir — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) June 26, 2017