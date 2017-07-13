Serena Williams Loves This Baby Book Written By One Of Her BFFs

As she prepares for motherhood, tennis star Serena Williams has turned to a baby book written by one of her friends for advice.

“It’s just raw,” Williams told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s everything that no one wants to tell you.”

JOE KLAMAR via Getty Images Kelly Rowland had a cute response to the praise from her close friend about her book.

Williams, who has been close friends with Rowland for years, said she studies the book and even highlights some parts.

“It’s been really, really, good for me,” she said.

On Thursday, Rowland had a simple yet loving response on Twitter to her friend’s praise.

In her book, Rowland holds nothing back as she talks about her “flapjack boobs” and other things she didn’t expect after having a kid.

“All that gnawing at your nipples will take its toll! In those early days, I was fascinated (my polite way of saying ‘horrified’) by the transformation of the boobs,” she wrote.

In an interview with USA Today, Rowland also noted how she learned to overcome her insecurities about her postpartum body.