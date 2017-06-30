Celebrating Serena Williams' Boss Style, From The Court To The Carpet

Serena Williams, one of the greatest athletes of all time, is also known for her fashion sense on and off the court.
The tennis superstar, who is a certified nail technician on the side, has two years of fashion school under her belt. She’s designed collections for Nike and HSN and presented her Serena Williams line at New York Fashion Week multiple times.
Over the years, she’s also served up some pretty iconic looks, from her denim tennis skirt and black leather one-pieces at tennis tournaments to ethereal gowns at the Vanity Fair Oscar party and Met Gala.
Check out her style evolution below:
-
Getty Images via Getty Images
Venus and Serena Williams with U.S. President Ronald Reagan and his wife Nancy.
-
Ken Levine via Getty Images
Playing tennis in Florida.
-
Clive Brunskill via Getty Images
At beach in Key Biscayne, Florida.
-
Getty Images via Getty Images
A portrait taken during the 1998 U.S. Open at the USTA National Tennis Center.
-
William STEVENS via Getty Images
In Paris, France on Feb. 28th, 1999.
-
ROBYN BECK via Getty Images
Wearing traditional Chinese dresses, called cheongsam, at the players' party for the Super Power Challenge Cup on Jan. 6, 1999.
-
Gary M. Prior via Getty Images
At the Champions Ball after the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championship on Jul. 9, 2000.
-
Chris Weeks via Getty Images
At the Teen Choice Awards on Aug. 6, 2000.
-
Evan Agostini via Getty Images
At the Women's Sports Foundation Gala in New York City on Oct. 16, 2000.
-
Evan Agostini via Getty Images
At Sports Illustrated's 'Sportsman of the Year' award ceremony in New York City on Dec. 12, 2000.
-
Evan Agostini via Getty Images
At the Essence Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York City on April 27, 2001.
-
With Chris Tucker at the Michael Jackson 30th Anniversary Celebration at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY on Sept. 10, 2001.
-
Denise Truscello via Getty Images
Attending the Smirnoff Ice Victory Party in Las Vegas, NV on Nov. 17. 2001.
-
Walking in the Super Bowl XXXVI Gridiron Glamour Celebrity Fashion Show in New Orleans, LA on Feb. 2, 2002.
-
SGranitz via Getty Images
At the 2002 ESPY Awards in Hollywood, CA.
-
Ezra Shaw via Getty Images
Walking back to the baseline while playing Corina Morariu during the U.S. Open on Aug. 26, 2002.
-
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Attending the premiere of "Bringing Down The House" on March 2, 2003 in Hollywood, California.
-
Kevin Winter via Getty Images
Appearing on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" at the NBC Studios on July 15, 2003 in Burbank, CA.
-
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
Attending the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City, NY.
-
Evan Agostini via Getty Images
Attending the CAA party at Variety's Beach Club during the 57th International Cannes Film Festival May 18, 2004 in Cannes, France.
-
JACK GUEZ via Getty Images
Wearing different three outfits during her first three matches at the 2004 French Open in Paris.
-
Mark Mainz via Getty Images
Posing backstage at the 12th Annual ESPY Awards on July 14, 2004 in Hollywood, CA.
-
TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images
Warming up in her match against Lindsey-Lee Waters at the 2004 US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sept. 1, 2004.
-
Ezra Shaw via Getty Images
Returning a shot during her match against Sandra Kleinova during the US Open on Aug. 30, 2004.
-
Carlo Allegri via Getty Images
Attending the "VH1 - Big in '04" on Dec.1, 2004 in Los Angeles, California.
-
Harry Langdon via Getty Images
Posing for a portrait in 2005 in Los Angeles, CA.
-
Gustavo Caballero via Getty Images
Christening the $5,000 Evian bath in the presidential suite at the Hotel Victor on Feb. 23, 2005 in Miami Beach, Florida.
-
Desiree Navarro via Getty Images
At Olympus Fashion Week Fall 2006 in New York City, NY.
-
Ezra Shaw via Getty Images
Posing with the trophy in the players' garden after winning the Australian Open women's final match against Maria Sharapova on Jan. 27, 2007 in Melbourne, AU.
-
Scott Gries via Getty Images
At MTV's Total Request Live on Aug. 28, 2007 in New York City.
-
Bryan Bedder via Getty Images
At the Luca Luca Spring 2009 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on Sept. 8, 2008 in New York City.
-
Jason Merritt via Getty Images
Arriving at the 2009 ESPY Awards on July 15, 2009 in Los Angeles, CA.
-
Mike Coppola via Getty Images
Attending the Gucci for FFAWN Day event alongside Donald Trump on Sept. 16, 2009 in New York City.
-
Michael Buckner via Getty Images
Arriving at the 2010 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter on March 7, 2010 in West Hollywood, CA.
-
Jason LaVeris via Getty Images
Attending the 4th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood luncheon on Feb. 24, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California.
-
Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images
Attending the 8th annual Keep A Child Alive Black Ball at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Nov. 3, 2011 in New York City.
-
Attending "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon" on Sept. 10, 2012.
-
James Devaney via Getty Images
Attending an announcement for the 6th annual BNP Paribas Showdown at MSG on Aug. 24, 2012 in New York City.
-
Chris Hyde via Getty Images
Posing for a portrait during day one of the 2014 Brisbane International at Queensland Tennis Centre on Dec. 29, 2013 in Brisbane, AU.
-
Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
Attending the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter on March 2, 2014 in West Hollywood, CA.
-
Brad Barket via Getty Images
Attending the Taste Of Tennis Week: Taste Of Tennis Gala at the W New York on Aug. 21, 2014 in NYC.
-
Scott Barbour via Getty Images
Holding the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup during a photocall after winning the 2015 Australian Open on Feb. 1, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia.
-
Grant Lamos IV via Getty Images
Attending the Serena Williams Signature Statement by HSN show on Sept. 15, 2015 in NYC.
-
ADRIAN SANCHEZ-GONZALEZ via Getty Images
Posing at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, CA on Feb. 28, 2016.
-
Jacopo Raule via Getty Images
Leaving the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 on Sept. 23, 2016 in Milan, Italy.
-
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in NYC.
-
Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images
Attending the launch of the Burberry DK88 Bag hosted by Christopher Bailey at Burberry Soho on May 2, 2017 in NYC.
The HuffPost Lifestyle newsletter will make you happier and healthier, one email at a time. Sign up here.
CONVERSATIONS