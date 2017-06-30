STYLE
06/30/2017 10:21 am ET

Celebrating Serena Williams' Boss Style, From The Court To The Carpet

Anyone else remember the catsuit?

By Carly Ledbetter

Serena Williams, one of the greatest athletes of all time, is also known for her fashion sense on and off the court. 

The tennis superstar, who is a certified nail technician on the side, has two years of fashion school under her belt. She’s designed collections for Nike and HSN and presented her Serena Williams line at New York Fashion Week multiple times

Over the years, she’s also served up some pretty iconic looks, from her denim tennis skirt and black leather one-pieces at tennis tournaments to ethereal gowns at the Vanity Fair Oscar party and Met Gala. 

Check out her style evolution below: 

  • 1 1990
    Getty Images via Getty Images
    Venus and Serena Williams with U.S. President Ronald Reagan and his wife Nancy.
  • 2 1992
    Ken Levine via Getty Images
    Playing tennis in Florida. 
  • 3 1998
    Clive Brunskill via Getty Images
    At beach in Key Biscayne, Florida. 
  • 4 1998
    Getty Images via Getty Images
    A portrait taken during the 1998 U.S. Open at the USTA National Tennis Center.
  • 5 1999
    William STEVENS via Getty Images
    In Paris, France on Feb. 28th, 1999. 
  • 6 1999
    ROBYN BECK via Getty Images
    Wearing traditional Chinese dresses, called cheongsam, at the players' party for the Super Power Challenge Cup on Jan. 6, 1999. 
  • 7 2000
    Gary M. Prior via Getty Images
    At the Champions Ball after the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championship on Jul. 9, 2000. 
  • 8 2000
    Chris Weeks via Getty Images
    At the Teen Choice Awards on Aug. 6, 2000. 
  • 9 2000
    Evan Agostini via Getty Images
    At the Women's Sports Foundation Gala in New York City on Oct. 16, 2000. 
  • 10 2000
    Evan Agostini via Getty Images
    At Sports Illustrated's 'Sportsman of the Year' award ceremony in New York City on Dec. 12, 2000.
  • 11 2001
    Evan Agostini via Getty Images
    At the Essence Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York City on April 27, 2001.
  • 12 2001
    KMazur via Getty Images
    With Chris Tucker at the Michael Jackson 30th Anniversary Celebration at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY on Sept. 10, 2001. 
  • 13 2001
    Denise Truscello via Getty Images
    Attending the Smirnoff Ice Victory Party in Las Vegas, NV on Nov. 17. 2001. 
  • 14 2002
    KMazur via Getty Images
    Walking in the Super Bowl XXXVI Gridiron Glamour Celebrity Fashion Show  in New Orleans, LA on Feb. 2, 2002. 
  • 15 2002
    SGranitz via Getty Images
    At the 2002 ESPY Awards in Hollywood, CA. 
  • 16 2002
    Ezra Shaw via Getty Images
    Walking back to the baseline while playing Corina Morariu during the U.S. Open on Aug. 26, 2002. 
  • 17 2003
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
    Attending the premiere of "Bringing Down The House" on March 2, 2003 in Hollywood, California.
  • 18 2003
    Kevin Winter via Getty Images
    Appearing on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" at the NBC Studios on July 15, 2003 in Burbank, CA. 
  • 19 2003
    Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
    Attending the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City, NY. 
  • 20 2004
    Evan Agostini via Getty Images
    Attending the CAA party at Variety's Beach Club during the 57th International Cannes Film Festival May 18, 2004 in Cannes, France. 
  • 21 2004
    JACK GUEZ via Getty Images
    Wearing different three outfits during her first three matches at the 2004 French Open in Paris. 
  • 22 2004
    Mark Mainz via Getty Images
    Posing backstage at the 12th Annual ESPY Awards on July 14, 2004 in Hollywood, CA. 
  • 23 2004
    TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images
    Warming up in her match against Lindsey-Lee Waters at the 2004 US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sept. 1, 2004. 
  • 24 2004
    Ezra Shaw via Getty Images
    Returning a shot during her match against Sandra Kleinova during the US Open on Aug. 30, 2004. 
  • 25 2004
    Carlo Allegri via Getty Images
    Attending the "VH1 - Big in '04" on Dec.1, 2004 in Los Angeles, California.
  • 26 2005
    Harry Langdon via Getty Images
    Posing for a portrait in 2005 in Los Angeles, CA. 
  • 27 2005
    Gustavo Caballero via Getty Images
    Christening the $5,000 Evian bath in the presidential suite at the Hotel Victor on Feb. 23, 2005 in Miami Beach, Florida.
  • 28 2006
    Desiree Navarro via Getty Images
    At Olympus Fashion Week Fall 2006 in New York City, NY. 
  • 29 2007
    Ezra Shaw via Getty Images
    Posing with the trophy in the players' garden after winning the Australian Open women's final match against Maria Sharapova on Jan. 27, 2007 in Melbourne, AU.
  • 30 2007
    Scott Gries via Getty Images
    At MTV's Total Request Live on Aug. 28, 2007 in New York City.

Carly Ledbetter Lifestyle Editor, HuffPost

