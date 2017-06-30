Celebrating Serena Williams' Boss Style, From The Court To The Carpet

Serena Williams , one of the greatest athletes of all time, is also known for her fashion sense on and off the court.

The tennis superstar, who is a certified nail technician on the side, has two years of fashion school under her belt. She’s designed collections for Nike and HSN and presented her Serena Williams line at New York Fashion Week multiple times .

Over the years, she’s also served up some pretty iconic looks, from her denim tennis skirt and black leather one-pieces at tennis tournaments to ethereal gowns at the Vanity Fair Oscar party and Met Gala.

Check out her style evolution below:

1 1990 Getty Images via Getty Images Venus and Serena Williams with U.S. President Ronald Reagan and his wife Nancy.

2 1992 Ken Levine via Getty Images Playing tennis in Florida.

3 1998 Clive Brunskill via Getty Images At beach in Key Biscayne, Florida.

4 1998 Getty Images via Getty Images A portrait taken during the 1998 U.S. Open at the USTA National Tennis Center.

5 1999 William STEVENS via Getty Images In Paris, France on Feb. 28th, 1999.

6 1999 ROBYN BECK via Getty Images Wearing traditional Chinese dresses, called cheongsam, at the players' party for the Super Power Challenge Cup on Jan. 6, 1999.

7 2000 Gary M. Prior via Getty Images At the Champions Ball after the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championship on Jul. 9, 2000.

8 2000 Chris Weeks via Getty Images At the Teen Choice Awards on Aug. 6, 2000.

9 2000 Evan Agostini via Getty Images At the Women's Sports Foundation Gala in New York City on Oct. 16, 2000.

10 2000 Evan Agostini via Getty Images At Sports Illustrated's 'Sportsman of the Year' award ceremony in New York City on Dec. 12, 2000.

11 2001 Evan Agostini via Getty Images At the Essence Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York City on April 27, 2001.

12 2001 KMazur via Getty Images With Chris Tucker at the Michael Jackson 30th Anniversary Celebration at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY on Sept. 10, 2001.

13 2001 Denise Truscello via Getty Images Attending the Smirnoff Ice Victory Party in Las Vegas, NV on Nov. 17. 2001.

14 2002 KMazur via Getty Images Walking in the Super Bowl XXXVI Gridiron Glamour Celebrity Fashion Show in New Orleans, LA on Feb. 2, 2002.

15 2002 SGranitz via Getty Images At the 2002 ESPY Awards in Hollywood, CA.

16 2002 Ezra Shaw via Getty Images Walking back to the baseline while playing Corina Morariu during the U.S. Open on Aug. 26, 2002.

17 2003 Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images Attending the premiere of "Bringing Down The House" on March 2, 2003 in Hollywood, California.

18 2003 Kevin Winter via Getty Images Appearing on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" at the NBC Studios on July 15, 2003 in Burbank, CA.

19 2003 Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images Attending the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City, NY.

20 2004 Evan Agostini via Getty Images Attending the CAA party at Variety's Beach Club during the 57th International Cannes Film Festival May 18, 2004 in Cannes, France.

21 2004 JACK GUEZ via Getty Images Wearing different three outfits during her first three matches at the 2004 French Open in Paris.

22 2004 Mark Mainz via Getty Images Posing backstage at the 12th Annual ESPY Awards on July 14, 2004 in Hollywood, CA.

23 2004 TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images Warming up in her match against Lindsey-Lee Waters at the 2004 US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sept. 1, 2004.

24 2004 Ezra Shaw via Getty Images Returning a shot during her match against Sandra Kleinova during the US Open on Aug. 30, 2004.

25 2004 Carlo Allegri via Getty Images Attending the "VH1 - Big in '04" on Dec.1, 2004 in Los Angeles, California.

26 2005 Harry Langdon via Getty Images Posing for a portrait in 2005 in Los Angeles, CA.

27 2005 Gustavo Caballero via Getty Images Christening the $5,000 Evian bath in the presidential suite at the Hotel Victor on Feb. 23, 2005 in Miami Beach, Florida.

28 2006 Desiree Navarro via Getty Images At Olympus Fashion Week Fall 2006 in New York City, NY.

29 2007 Ezra Shaw via Getty Images Posing with the trophy in the players' garden after winning the Australian Open women's final match against Maria Sharapova on Jan. 27, 2007 in Melbourne, AU.

30 2007 Scott Gries via Getty Images At MTV's Total Request Live on Aug. 28, 2007 in New York City.

31 2008 Bryan Bedder via Getty Images At the Luca Luca Spring 2009 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on Sept. 8, 2008 in New York City.

32 2009 Jason Merritt via Getty Images Arriving at the 2009 ESPY Awards on July 15, 2009 in Los Angeles, CA.

33 2009 Mike Coppola via Getty Images Attending the Gucci for FFAWN Day event alongside Donald Trump on Sept. 16, 2009 in New York City.

34 2010 Michael Buckner via Getty Images Arriving at the 2010 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter on March 7, 2010 in West Hollywood, CA.

35 2011 Jason LaVeris via Getty Images Attending the 4th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood luncheon on Feb. 24, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California.

36 2011 Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images Attending the 8th annual Keep A Child Alive Black Ball at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Nov. 3, 2011 in New York City.

37 2012 NBC via Getty Images Attending "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon" on Sept. 10, 2012.

38 2013 James Devaney via Getty Images Attending an announcement for the 6th annual BNP Paribas Showdown at MSG on Aug. 24, 2012 in New York City.

39 2013 Chris Hyde via Getty Images Posing for a portrait during day one of the 2014 Brisbane International at Queensland Tennis Centre on Dec. 29, 2013 in Brisbane, AU.

40 2014 Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images Attending the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter on March 2, 2014 in West Hollywood, CA.

41 2014 Brad Barket via Getty Images Attending the Taste Of Tennis Week: Taste Of Tennis Gala at the W New York on Aug. 21, 2014 in NYC.

42 2015 Scott Barbour via Getty Images Holding the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup during a photocall after winning the 2015 Australian Open on Feb. 1, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia.

43 2015 Grant Lamos IV via Getty Images Attending the Serena Williams Signature Statement by HSN show on Sept. 15, 2015 in NYC.

44 2016 ADRIAN SANCHEZ-GONZALEZ via Getty Images Posing at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, CA on Feb. 28, 2016.

45 2016 Jacopo Raule via Getty Images Leaving the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 on Sept. 23, 2016 in Milan, Italy.

46 2017 Karwai Tang via Getty Images Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in NYC.