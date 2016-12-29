'Serial' Subject Adnan Syed Is Denied Bail Motion

Adnan Syed, the man whose murder conviction was at the heart of the hit podcast “Serial,” will not be released on bail.
The Circuit Court for Baltimore City denied Syed’s motion for release pending appeal on Wednesday. The judge denied the motion “because of the open status of the case in the appeals court” and also denied Syed’s request for a hearing.
As for what’s next, Syed will stay in prison and wait for the appellate court to decide whether he gets a new trial.
He has served more than 17 years in prison for his murder conviction in the 1999 death of his ex-girlfriend, Hae Min Lee.
