'Serial' Subject Adnan Syed Is Denied Bail Motion

Syed will now stay in prison and wait for the appellate court to decide whether he gets a new trial.

12/29/2016 11:45 am ET
Jenna Amatulli Trends Editor, The Huffington Post
Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun via Getty Images
Officials escort Adnan Syed from the courthouse in February 2016. Syed's request to be released on bail was denied Wednesday.

Adnan Syed, the man whose murder conviction was at the heart of the hit podcast “Serial,” will not be released on bail. 

The Circuit Court for Baltimore City denied Syed’s motion for release pending appeal on Wednesday. The judge denied the motion “because of the open status of the case in the appeals court” and also denied Syed’s request for a hearing.

As for what’s next, Syed will stay in prison and wait for the appellate court to decide whether he gets a new trial.

He has served more than 17 years in prison for his murder conviction in the 1999 death of his ex-girlfriend, Hae Min Lee.

