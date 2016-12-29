'Serial' Subject Adnan Syed Is Denied Bail Motion

10. Oklahoma

> Adjusted number of serial killings per 1 million: 5.86> Total no. of serial killings: 174> Worst decade for serial killings: 1980Since the turn of the 20th century, there have been 174 serial murders in Oklahoma. Compared with the state’s population, serial killings occur more frequently in Oklahoma than in all but nine other states. There were 48 documented serial killings in Oklahoma in the 1980s — the most active decade compared to other decades. This was the case in many other states as well. In 1995, Timothy McVeigh killed 168 people in the Oklahoma City bombing. While this may be one of the worst home-grown terrorist attacks the country has experienced, McVeigh’s crime does not count as serial killing. Serial killing is separate consecutive murders, while mass murders are many killings in one incident.