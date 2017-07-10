Serial Entrepreneur Launches Unisex Home-Based Lifestyle Brand

Serial entrepreneur Greg Alterman is launching his fourth business. With m/f people, he’s betting that many consumers feel exactly the way he does about the current lackluster UX (user experience) of personal care products at home. Alterman has had success in the apparel industry as founder of Alternative Apparel and recently as co-founder of Juice Served Here. Now, he’s going further into the lifestyle space by launching with personal care items that are easy on the eye and indulgent to the senses while evoking the overall sense of Zen that Alterman was craving in his own life. The line also extends to simple clothing that feels luxuriously comfortable.

Alterman is still connected to those other brands but his main focus now is filling homes with the m/f lines. Just five days post- launch, I talked with Alterman about why he’s ready for a new start up.

It all began on what was a routine morning at home with his wife and four kids until Alterman suffered a brain hemorrhage. He was home alone but able to call for help which arrived immediately thanks to proximity to a firehouse. While recovering, he spent six long months at home after three weeks in ICU. One thing that irked him every single day was his shower experience. He explains how it really affected his mood, “My wife and I had two full sets of everything we could possibly need and it felt like a mish mash of male/female products that was an eyesore and made me feel as disorganized as it looked.”

This constant annoyance led to his entrepreneurial ‘Aha’ moment questioning himself, “Why not create a more beautiful aesthetic in the bathroom and not do business with fifteen different brands for the shower?! Why don’t we have one gender neutral, fresh smelling brand that we can sell on a platform that offers memberships and easy refills?” While considering the bathroom first, he then decided to extend the line into clothing that was also simple, unisex and offered that same feel of basic comfort and ease.

Promoting The Zen Life

Alterman says, “Unisex products have been done before, but it hasn’t been done like the m/f brand that is about subtly not being branded. We want to transform homes by providing everyday essentials that blend with life.” The personal care line consists of items like facial scrub, hand and body lotion, toothpaste, mouthwash and anti-aging products that all have a refreshing kumquat scent that will appeal to everyone.

The clothing line differs from Alternative Apparel, Alterman explains, “Being direct to consumer, I’m able to add a bit more love into the clothing because it’s not going through several wholesale channels on the way to end user. Now, the garments have everything I want in them and they’re all soft beyond measure.” The line of clothing feels barely there, evoking that feeling that Alterman feels is important to have at home.

He adds, “There are many ways that we’ll expand from bathroom to closet and beyond. In fact, we’re moving into the kitchen in just a few weeks by launching three essentials to keep things simple and easy for the morning routine: coffee, green tea and a power bar. They’ll also be packaged beautifully and have easy replenishment for a lifestyle that creates ease and uniformity in your home. m/f makes life simple so you can focus on what matters most. Our products are designed with no unnecessary parts, ingredients, packaging or pricing yet have high quality essentials.”

Alterman is enthusiastic about the bigger picture philosophy, “This is not about the products. We are naturally derived but our point of view is more focused on the aesthetic in your home and creating an easy platform for your essentials. Once you start replacing things and have uniformity, you’ll gravitate to keeping the look and feel.”

The principles of the ‘no unnecessary parts’ philosophy is what Alterman strongly believes will resonate with the over stimulating aesthetic of connected life today. He says, “We are inundated with bright colors and noise all day long, when we come home from work and errands, we want our homes to be a place to really relax.” m/f is launching with quite a few items to help further that ideal, 87 items to be exact.

New Business Model

m/f has a different business model than Alterman has used with Alternative Apparel and Juice Served Here. While both of those brands have some retail storefronts, the bulk of their revenue is done through wholesaling channels. Alterman says, “One thing I’ve lost a little bit of control over with my other businesses is the customer experience. Wth m/f, we are able to define this experience the way we want to, which is for the customer to have the best possible brand experience that includes complete transparency showing the human side of business. I want to apply the lessons learned over 30 yrs. of business here.”

Alterman hired social media expert Catherine Manzanares who previously helped grow the Thrive Market brand. She’s tasked with building content and engaging with the community as well as working alongside their creative director on videos that really show the feel of the brand. Manzanares says, “We want to provide our consumer with product information without it being ‘in your face’ or ruining the experience of being simple, efficient, easy and genderless.” They plan on utilizing social media with brand ambassadors, word of mouth marketing, creative images and email campaigns. Alterman says, “We are at the first inning of social media. We want to be simple and let the brand get out of the gate authentically.”

Going from Clothing and Juice to Skin Care

It’s nice when your best friend is a skin care expert. Alterman says, “This relationship fast forwarded my learning curve tremendously. He’s a shareholder in the company too. Having his expertise made something that would have taken years in development happen much sooner. I knew what I wanted and he helped me develop the vision. We wanted to take a stance and be different.”

Goals for Right Now

Alterman isn’t big on planning too far ahead. He says, “My goal right now is to give people a great product and customer experience. I want to infiltrate the home and stand for the home’s comfort and uniformity. I want people to think about ‘mf’ing’ their home.” By m/f’ing - he’s referring to the brand as a movement- but it also correlates to words like male, female, minimal, functional. “Things evolve organically, you have to let a business breathe and see what happens.”

Alterman’s Advice for Emerging Entrepreneurs:

Be precise with your brand message.

Listen to your gut instinct.

Be as well funded as possible and take it slow if not well funded. Keep going a little bit more everyday.

Anybody can do anything! Go for it with a sense of patience.

Temporary setbacks will happen but remain committed.

As soon as Alterman hears the brand name used as a verb, that’s when he’ll feel like his concept has taken hold. He says, “When I hear the word ‘m/f’ being used in daily conversation as a generic term for de-cluttering the home and bringing in the idea of a more Zen lifestyle through m/f products, that’ll make me feel like the brand has a life of its own. I’m always pushing the envelope and I believe the world is ready for m/f. The brand has a lot of depth.”