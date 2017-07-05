Service to Your Country Can Come at the Price of Stability for Your Family

What is family life like as an Air Force pilot? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Tom Farrier, Retired USAF command pilot, on Quora:

What is family life like as an Air Force pilot? The experience varies widely from one pilot specialty to the next.

Some career fields (and aircraft fields) are considered “high-demand/low-density” — everybody wants them in their theater of operations, and there aren’t enough to go around. People in those areas (AWACS, special operations, and a few others) are stuck on the road a lot. Historically, that’s translated into a lot of divorces over time.

Remotely piloted aircraft pilots have a weird new job — they watch target areas for days or weeks, eventually helping rain fire down on them, but then go home every night, go to Little League games and fight traffic like everyone else. That creates all kinds of stress, especially to the extent that they can’t talk about what they’re doing. Closed mouths and burn-out don’t do much for marriages, either.

Moving every few years used to be manageable in bygone years where the watchword to us young ‘uns was, “The Air Force didn’t issue you a wife”, you got moved, your wife and kids got uprooted. Over time, there have been some attempts to deal with the problems this creates with families by creating “spouse preference” policies for hiring into certain on-base jobs and so forth, but it’s still a strain.

My wife somehow managed to stitch together an extremely successful career despite being displaced every few years and once or twice having to more or less completely start over. We didn’t have children until after I retired, so it really was just the two of us working together to keep things on track. Since the trend seems to be for people in general to start families later, maybe that factors into how much impact constant absences by the military member has on home life these days.

(Ironically, the “fast burners” — officers who seem to wind up with E-tickets toward progressively higher ranks and responsibilities — wind up being moved more frequently, partly to get them exposed to things they need to know about and partly to burnish their military resumes. So, some of the best and brightest are put in the position of having to beat up their families to rise through the ranks.)