“Sesame Street” sent a heartfelt message to LGBTQ people as cities across the U.S. celebrated Pride this weekend, and the response from the queer community was truly incredible.

On June 23, the classic children’s TV series tweeted a photograph that featured seven of its beloved characters, including Elmo, posed to form a rainbow.

Sesame Street is proud to support families of all shapes, sizes, and colors. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/H3uzD5XwUu — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) June 23, 2017

By Tuesday afternoon, the tweet had received over 129,000 likes and 53,000 retweets. Billy Eichner and Audra McDonald were among the celebrities to share the image.

Meanwhile, the inclusive message received heaps of praise from LGBTQ rights advocates. “It’s nice to see positivity when there is so much negativity in the world,” one person wrote. Added another: “There is true beauty in seeing a children’s show that so openly accepts people like this.”

Check out some of the best responses below.

This may be my favorite tweet from you ever. I love you @sesamestreet as I have literally my entire life. 💜 — Elayne C. Burke (@chatelainedc) June 23, 2017

I 💗 you, Sesame Street. — Lisa H. McGreevy (@lisah) June 24, 2017

“@sesamestreet: Sesame Street is proud to support families of all shapes, sizes, and colors. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pYsB55CUk5” Love this 😍 — Willemijn Verkaik (@WVerkaik) June 24, 2017

There is true beauty in seeing a children's show that so openly accepts people like this. — Abbie LeGrand (@Make_a_change75) June 24, 2017

It's nice to see positivity when there is so much negativity in the world.

You guys have made so many childhoods. ❤️ — Ｍａｒｓ 🏳️‍🌈 (@Awkwarotl) June 23, 2017

Thank you for helping me grow up to focus more on love than hate, laughter more than anger, & pride in diversity. — Josh Neff (@joshuamneff) June 24, 2017

Of course, not everyone was thrilled. LifeSiteNews, a web site that “emphasizes the social worth of traditional Judeo-Christian principles,” blasted the image in a June 26 blog post, accusing “Sesame Street” of “promoting the politicization and sexualization of kids” by sending a queer-inclusive message.

“As a political matter, ‘Sesame Street’ is no longer neutral in the LGBT culture wars,” the blog read. “It used to be that the Muppets were sexually non-ideological because, let’s face it, Muppets don’t exist from the waist down... But in the current climate where what exists below the waist is no longer indicative of sexual identity, where sexual identity can be a figment of one’s imagination having nothing to do with either nature or natural law, ‘Sesame Street’ is able to emerge as a natural promoter for LGBT ideology.”

Fortunately, such dissenting voices were in the minority, and given the cultural impact of “Sesame Street,” it’s safe to say they’ll stay that way.