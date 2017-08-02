Sessanta in NYC's SoHo Is an Oasis for Civilized Italian Dining By John Mariani

Let me tell you how much I enjoyed Sessanta. It should have been a 45-minute drive from my house to SoHo, but because of traffic from the moment I left straight through to getting entangled in the commuter rush to squeeze through the Holland Tunnel, that trip took me two agonizing hours, expletives included throughout. When my wife and I staggered into the restaurant, to be seated on the patio on a perfect summer’s night and find my friends waiting, I was exhausted and still enraged. Then, after some kind words from the owner and manager Gina deMasi and the timely delivery of a perfectly made daiquiri, everything that had occurred before vanished into nothingness. I was so happy again. The two-year- old Sessanta seems to have that effect on a lot of people.

The space, in Sixty Soho Hotel, had long been a shadowy Thai restaurant, but its transformation into a Southern Italian style with striped maple walls, sky blue couches, colored tile floors and a skylight above the main dining area has changed the ambiance to something more welcoming. Owner John McDonald, who also runs Lure Fishbar nearby, originally had a Sicilian-born chef, but his replacement, Adam Leonti, from Italian background and raised in Maine, has maintained many of the Mediterranean flavors on his menu while scouring the rest of Italy for good ideas. One delectable item but from Valtellina is gli sciatt ($14), a kind of ravioli in a sour beer batter and containing bitto cheese, pomegranate and pear; its crisp shell crunches to reveal all that gooey goodness inside. Farinata, a chickpea pancake (burnt that night) served with asparagus, smoked salmon ($15,) is a Ligurian specialty. The artichoke lasagne ($16) was Roman-inspired, with mint, parsley and lemon, while quail was more Lombardian for being accompanied by foie gras, and touched with sweet melon and summer’s zucchini flower ($18).

Every one of the pastas I tried was very good to excellent, both in form and cooking texture. Tagliatelle with a Genovese basil pesto ($17) was pleasingly traditional (above), while lasagne verde was layered with an admirable—for once!—ragù bolognese and béchamel ($19). Braised rabbit plumped up savory Ligurian fazzoletti crȇpes ($19); conchiglione was a large pasta shell filled with four ounces of lobster in its own shell, lavished with a rich sauce americaine ($22)—a sloppy plate but very good. So, too, Leonti’s way with brook trout is not pretty but it’s one of the best renditions I’ve had of this freshwater fish ($26), served with wax beans, cockles and lemon—an outstanding dish. Saltimbocca, usually made with veal that doesn’t taste like much, is here made with pounded chicken, a slice of prosciutto and sage ($28) served with soft polenta and braised “Tuscan kale” (true cavolo nero is close to kale).

Nicely crisp outside with a good rosy flesh, grilled duck breast took on the sweet-sour accents of cherry and a bitter onion agrodolce to fine effect ($32), and Leonti has clearly acquired a good pork supplier, for Sessanta’s grilled pork chop was juicy and had a good amount of fat ($32), served with chanterelles and baby onions. On the side I enjoyed the very Roman dish of crisply fried artichokes alla giudia ($12), good for the table to share (above). Desserts ($12) are simple in the best Italian sense: Lemon tart with blueberry Prosecco sauce; panna cotta with ginger cookie and raspberries; a flourless chocolate cake with strawberry balsamic gastrique; and sheep’s milk ricotta cake with burnt caramel. Sessanta offers a whole page of cocktails, beers, and wines by the glass. Young sommelier Colin Burke is still building his wine list, so he’s a good man to trust to help choose a wine to go with your food and according to your budget. Were Sessanta just a tiny Soho storefront serving the kind of out-of-the-ordinary food Leonti does, it would be well worth any Italian food lover’s while. But the fact that it’s a casually elegant spot with one of the more appealing patios in a less frenetic part of Manhattan puts it a lot closer stylistically to Milan than it does to NYC.