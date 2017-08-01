COMEDY
Seth Meyers Trolls '114 Pounds Of Alfredo Sauce' Anthony Scaramucci

"Scaramucci’s last name is longer than his tenure."

By Rebecca Shapiro

“Late Night” host Seth Meyers wondered Monday how the White House will replace communications director Anthony Scaramucci after the former hedge fund manager resigned abruptly

“Scaramucci’s last name is longer than his tenure,” Meyers joked of the Trump aide’s 10 days on the job.

“How do you top Scaramucci?” Meyers asked, describing him as “114 pounds of Alfredo sauce, hair gel and rage.”

“Would it be an air horn with chest hair? A lasagna with a switchblade?”

Scaramucci’s brief but noisy stint in the White House was filled with memorable moments, most of all his inflammatory interview with The New Yorker in which he attacked former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and chief strategist Steve Bannon

Take a look at Meyers’ takedown in the video above.

Rebecca Shapiro Senior Editor, HuffPost

