Seth Meyers Calls Out Sean Hannity For The Most Bizarre Habit

Fox News’ Sean Hannity has been supportive of President Donald Trump since the 2016 campaign, but Seth Meyers noticed he has a strange way of showing it.
The “Late Night” host on Thursday discussed a recent New York Times interview the president gave in which he accused former FBI Director James Comey of using a dossier containing unconfirmed, damaging information as leverage. Meyers said he would not repeat the details of the dossier, since they haven’t been corroborated.
Instead, he let Hannity do the sharing ― something the Fox News host seems to do fairly often.
Check out the moment in the video above.
