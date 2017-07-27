Seth Meyers' Female Writers Troll Absent LGBTQ Champion Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump incurred the wrath of the female writers on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Wednesday.

Amber Ruffin, Ally Hord, Dina Gusovsky, and Jenny Hagel unloaded on President Donald Trump’s elder daughter for standing by and doing nothing as her father announced a ban on transgender individuals from serving in the U.S. military.

At first, the quartet pretended that the first daughter would swoop in and save the situation ― given how she’s often labelled the “voice of reason” within the White House. Ivanka Trump even posted this tweet in June in support of LGBTQ Americans:

I am proud to support my LGBTQ friends and the LGBTQ Americans who have made immense contributions to our society and economy. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 2, 2017

But each time the writers threw across to a (spoof) press conference to hear what Ivanka Trump had to say on the issue, the president’s official but unpaid adviser was nowhere to be seen.