Seth Meyers took a closer look Monday at how Donald Trump’s tweets distract people from the more pressing issues at hand.

While the businessman’s “impulsive stream of consciousness tweets might seem embarrassing for an incoming president,” Meyers said Trump is “apparently proud of his Twitter presence.” Trump has even called himself “the Ernest Hemingway of Twitter,” the host pointed out.

To which Meyers quipped, “Seriously, if Ernest Hemingway heard you say that, he would kill himself again.”

The comedian said he’s still unsure whether Trump’s tweets are “calculated distractions or the ramblings of an unhinged narcissist.” But they did keep the focus on his feuds with celebrities, rather than important matters of state.

