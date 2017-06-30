“Late Night” host Seth Meyers is done with President Donald Trump’s disgusting tweets.

During his analysis of the GOP’s proposed health care bill on Thursday, Meyers also unloaded on Trump for using Twitter to insult “Morning Joe” host Mika Brzezinski’s appearance.

“This health care bill is cruel and vicious, which shouldn’t be surprising because it is coming from a president who is cruel and vicious,” said Meyers.

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

...to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

Meyers described Trump as an “old-school misogynist” and questioned just what Trump was referring to when he wrote, “I said no!”

“Said no to what?” asked Meyers. “Your fucking meds?”

Meyers said Trump’s recent Twitter rants have gone “from confusing to ‘Mommy, why is the man on the subway yelling so loud and where is his underpants?’”

But GOP leaders were willing to put up with Trump’s antics “so they can trade people’s health care for tax cuts,” Meyers added.