On Wednesday’s “Late Night,” Meyers noted how Trump had earlier retweeted four of the show’s posts which attacked Democrats and the investigation into his possible ties with Russia.

“The ‘Fox & Friends’ showered Trump with so much praise they’re starting to sound like the helicopter parents of a shit private school kid,” said Meyers, who previously called the conservative network “the closest thing we have to state TV.”

“Our Donnie would never collude with Russia, how dare you?” he joked. “Do you even know how much money we give to this school?”

Meyers later mocked another of the network’s pro-Trump hosts, Sean Hannity, for doing “more harm than good” to Trump’s cause. He moved on to ridicule the president over the fake Time magazine covers that have been found hanging at his family’s business properties.

“That is the literal definition of fake news,” Meyers said. “This would be the saddest thing I’ve ever heard, if it wasn’t the funniest thing I’ve ever heard.”