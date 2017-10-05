COMEDY
10/05/2017

Seth Meyers Has A New Method For Demanding Gun Control Laws

"Turns out they just can't hear us!"

By Rebecca Shapiro

Seth Meyers assumed that Congress and the gun lobby were merely ignoring pleas for reasonable gun safety regulations. But it turns out they just couldn’t hear.

On Wednesday, the “Late Night” host ridiculed the GOP for pushing a new piece of legislation that would deregulate gun silencers, which are currently restricted under the National Firearms Act.

Supporters argue that silencers protect the hearing of hunters and recreational shooters who may experience hearing damage due to the loud noise. Opponents, like former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, say silencers would make events like mass shootings even more deadly.

Given gun enthusiasts’ potential hearing issues, Meyers suggested that gun control advocates take a different tact:

Watch Meyers’ full response in the video above.

MORE:

U.S. News Gun Control Seth Meyers Late Night
