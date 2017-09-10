Seth Meyers Needs To Back Off Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton’s new book, What Happened, hasn’t even been released and it’s already giving Americans something new to argue over. In excerpts posted by her supporters on Twitter of Clinton’s not-officially-released-memoir, the former Democratic Presidential Nominee appears to relish the chance to tell her side of the story, particularly as it relates to her one-time primary opponent, Bernie Sanders (whose policies Clinton calls “little more than a pipe dream”).

Sure enough, someone is already making fodder of Clinton’s analysis of her own experiences. During his popular “Hey!” segment on Wednesday’s episode of Late Night, Seth Meyers disparaged Clinton’s assessment of Sanders’s campaign. “Don’t blame Bernie because Donald Trump called you names” Meyers admonishes Clinton in front of a laughing crowd,

“It’s not like Trump watched you and the debates and thought “Criticizing Hillary? That just might work!”…You Think Trump needed Bernie’s permission to be an asshole? Assholes don’t ask for permission. That’s what makes them assholes.”

Cheers can be heard from the audience off-camera, either for Meyers’ characterization of the President, for his take down of Clinton or, more realistically, both.

It makes for less-than hilarious viewing. Not least because Meyers’s assessment of Sanders role in Clinton’s defeat is simply wrong. One in 10 Sanders voters cast a vote for Donald Trump in the general election. The Vermont senator commanded a tremendous share of the youth vote, and Sanders remains the most popular active politician in the country. Sanders chipped away at Clinton’s character prior to and after the Democratic primary, even as he vowed to wage a positive campaign.

Unlike Clinton in the wake of her 2008 presidential bid, Sanders refused to drop out of the Democratic presidential race, even when it became clear he would not be the nominee. Sanders’s stubborn streak undermined Clinton’s candidacy, further highlighting the scandals that plagued her campaign. By staying in the race until the last minute--- quite literally until he took the stage at the Democratic National Convention to half-heartedly endorse Clinton—Sanders cheapened the positive contribution he made in bringing the 2016 Democratic platform further to the left.

No one’s voice is—or perhaps ever will be—as loud as Donald Trump’s but the election amplified Sanders’s voice one-hundred fold. Sanders tacitly endorsed the narratives his most fervent supporters crafted as consolation prizes for themselves--the election was stolen from him by the big, bad DNC, Hillary Clinton wasn’t the person to beat Trump, and, moreover, that it didn’t really matter because both candidates would see the world brought to the brink of destruction.

It’s safe to say that after over 30 years in the political spotlight, Hillary Clinton knows assholes don’t ask for permission. Meyers is correct in this instance, that is what makes an asshole and that’s also what makes assholes’ behavior run the gamut from annoying to hurtful to damaging to criminal. But, as evidenced by the reaction of Meyer’s audience we love it when a woman, especially a woman making herself vulnerable by releasing a memoir of the most crushing defeat of her life, can be brought down a peg or two. Trump may not have needed Sanders’s permission to attack Clinton, but Sanders helped prime the conditions that would contribute to Clinton’s election loss.

Meyers goes on to remind Clinton (and us) that she won by three million votes (also to audience applause). While elucidating to his subject(s) is part of the structure of the “Hey!” segment the comment comes across as if Meyers is reminding Clinton of all that she’s accomplished, like perhaps she’s devaluing her achievements—because those of us in the know are aware that even the most accomplished women are prone to downgrade their accomplishments—and it’s especially up to feminist men like Meyers to publicly call them out for it.

Of the major players in the 2016 election, the then 74-year-old Sanders emerged as the improbable “cool guy.” Unlike Barack Obama in 2008, Sanders’s was an ironic sex appeal and his celebrity (not unlike a comedian’s) was borne largely of his ability to illuminate his truth by questioning and undermining the status quo. Clinton writes, “[Bernie] didn’t get into the race to make sure a Democrat won the White House, he got in to disrupt the Democratic Party.” Meyers is also a cool guy whose professional survival depends on his ability to disrupt five nights a week on television. He’s a well-educated, successful, older version of the endearingly nerdy cute guy who lived across the hall from you in college. He’s popular among key demographics and no woman in America has ever had his job. His gimmick is delivering his opening remarks every night from behind a desk. (Ah, a desk. One of the many symbols of power women have been denied over the years and still have to do battle with scores of name-callers to get behind.)

“I felt like I was in a straitjacket,” Clinton writes of the tactics her team and President Obama urged her to adopt in relation to Sanders. But Clinton wasn’t in a straitjacket: she was a woman. Which is why it’s hard to hear as gifted and typically thoughtful a comedian as Meyers mine the situation Clinton describes for a punch line that essentially boils down to “stop whining.”

“You’re not president, but that is not Bernie’s fault. He’s the one guy you did beat” Meyers reminds Clinton. “He didn’t tell you not to go to Wisconsin, he didn’t tell you to do paid speeches to Wall Street and he didn’t write this terrible joke for you.”mThe screen cuts to Clinton, at a Virginia campaign rally delivering a joke about the Pokémon Go to encourage supporters to the polls. The joke is flat, and her delivery is awkward in its earnestness. A “cool guy” like Bernie probably could have done it better, and that’s exactly the problem. Like many women of her generation who sought high octave careers, for Clinton to become Hillary Clinton she had to get the keys to the boy’s club first. It’s doubtful there will be many female politicians who make the mistake of giving a paid speech to Wall Street in the future, but because of Hillary, and even Bernie, there may be fewer who have to. Not going to Wisconsin was weird. It was out of character for a woman known for her diligence and strategy. But, maybe just once she thought, “I’m Hillary Clinton.” And her timing could not have been more wrong.

In the past, Late Night has used “Hey!, clips from which frequently go viral, to movingly express solidarity with transgender kids, offered critiques against Bernie Bros, the media’s normalization of the alt-right, and Hillary herself. It's part of Meyers’s job to shed light on what might be uncomfortable truths and one he does frequently with wit, heart and a social conscience, and what makes this departure disconcerting. On Wednesday, Meyers used his perch from behind a desk to brush aside the experiences of a woman has been subject to name calling in virtually every aspect of her life since Bill Clinton ran for Governor of Arkansas over thirty years ago. But in the age of Trump, Meyers’s misstep reminds us of why it’s important to maintain perspective—even if it seems like it’s all just a joke.