Seth Meyers Unloads On 'Human Pinkie Ring' Anthony Scaramucci

“Late Night” host Seth Meyers did not hold back Monday while discussing President Donald Trump’s new communications director, Anthony Scaramucci.

Scaramucci, a former hedge fund manager who was once shut down in the most presidential way by Barack Obama, appeared before the media during a news conference Friday. He gushed about how much he “loves” Trump and bragged about the president’s athletic abilities.

Meyers wasn’t buying any of it.

“He’s a human pinkie ring,” Meyers joked. “He’s the human embodiment of a double-parked BMW. He looks like the guy who leaves a doo-wop group over creative differences.”

Meyers had a whole list to share.