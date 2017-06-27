In the wake of a CBO report that the Senate version of Trumpcare would deprive 22 million more Americans of health coverage while providing tax breaks for the rich, Seth Meyers got animated.

On Monday’s “Late Night,” the host called the bill “almost comically villainous” and accused Republicans of brazenly lying about its cuts to Medicaid.

“The only way this bill could be more cartoonishly evil is if it mandated tying damsels in distress to railroad tracks,” he said.