Seth Meyers Mocks 'Good Boy' Rex Tillerson For 'Rolling Over' For Trump

Seth Meyers had some fun at Rex Tillerson’s expense over “Moron-gate” on Thursday’s “Late Night.”
Meyers ridiculed the secretary of state’s press conference in which he pushed back on a report that he’d called President Donald Trump a “moron” over the summer. Tillerson did not deny using the term.
“To think a guy’s a moron and then be forced to publicly say he’s smart,” said Meyers, while shaking his head in disbelief.
But the comedian did have a theory why Tillerson appeared to acquiesce so easily. “I guess when your name is Rex, you’re gonna be good at rolling over,” he joked. “Good boy, Rex! Good boy!”
Check out the full segment above.
