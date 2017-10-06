Seth Meyers Mocks 'Good Boy' Rex Tillerson For 'Rolling Over' For Trump

Seth Meyers had some fun at Rex Tillerson’s expense over “Moron-gate” on Thursday’s “Late Night.”

Meyers ridiculed the secretary of state’s press conference in which he pushed back on a report that he’d called President Donald Trump a “moron” over the summer. Tillerson did not deny using the term.

“To think a guy’s a moron and then be forced to publicly say he’s smart,” said Meyers, while shaking his head in disbelief.

But the comedian did have a theory why Tillerson appeared to acquiesce so easily. “I guess when your name is Rex, you’re gonna be good at rolling over,” he joked. “Good boy, Rex! Good boy!”