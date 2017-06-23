Seth Meyers Shreds 'Breathtakingly Cruel' Senate GOP Health Bill

Seth Meyers blasted the Senate Republicans’ health care bill that was unveiled Thursday, noting the deep cuts to Medicaid and big tax credits for the wealthy.

But what really stuck in his craw was how the GOP lawmakers plan to rush it to vote after writing it behind closed doors.

“We are seeing a breathtakingly cynical process to produce a breathtakingly cruel bill,” the host said on “Late Night” Thursday.

Meyers pointed to an exchange in which Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) asked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) about the prospect of debate on the legislation.

“I think we’ll have ample opportunity to read and amend the bill,” McConnell said.

McConnell repeated the same exact answer when Schumer asked him if the time would be more than 10 hours.

“I think we’ll have ample opportunity to read and amend the bill is the longest euphemism I’ve ever heard for go ’[bleep] yourself,” Meyers quipped.