‘Skeptic On A Stick’ Is Seth Meyers' Perfect Holiday Toy For Atheists

There’s an atheist alternative to the “Elf on the Shelf” this holidays.
Introducing… the (spoof) “Skeptic on a Stick.”
“Late Night with Seth Meyers” parodied the festive tradition Thursday with a satirical ad for the mock toy that promises to teach children “secular facts, not religious fables.”
There’s even a bonus gift if you order within the next 30 minutes.
Check out the full fake ad in the clip above.
