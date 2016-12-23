COMEDY

‘Skeptic On A Stick’ Is Seth Meyers' Perfect Holiday Toy For Atheists

The spoof toy promises “secular facts, not religious fables.”

There’s an atheist alternative to the “Elf on the Shelf” this holidays.

Introducing… the (spoof) “Skeptic on a Stick.

Late Night with Seth Meyers” parodied the festive tradition Thursday with a satirical ad for the mock toy that promises to teach children “secular facts, not religious fables.”

There’s even a bonus gift if you order within the next 30 minutes.

Check out the full fake ad in the clip above.

