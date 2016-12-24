Seth Meyers Hilariously Explains Holiday-Themed Teen Slang

Seth Meyers admits that it’s hard to keep up with ever-evolving teen slang.
So on Thursday the “Late Night” host decided to explain exactly what some of the new holiday-themed terms actually meant.
Well, terms that his team had created ― such as “Ball Drop,” “The Holy Land,” “Chronic-Kuh” and “Daly Double.”
“I’m about to turn 43-years-old, I’m married, I have a kid,” said Meyers. “But nothing makes me feel older than when I don’t know or understand the new slang terms teenagers are using.”
Check it out in the clip above.
