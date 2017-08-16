Seth Meyers Tells Congress To Cut 'Crazy Bitch' Trump Loose

“Clinically insane,” Meyers said. “You know that list of side effects at the end of a pharmaceutical ad? He apparently has all of them.”

The “Late Night” host went on to say that Trump gave his press conference just before his show started taping, so they introduced a segment called “Breaking Crazy” to tackle the president’s latest comments.

Meyers, who gave an impassioned response to the events in Charlottesville just the night before, urged Congress to act.

“Trump is like a bad waitress in a crappy diner who’s trying to get fired so she can go to a concert,” Meyers said. “Congress, isn’t this enough? Cut bait on the president. It’s time to let this crazy bitch go to the concert.”