COMEDY
08/08/2017 12:09 am ET

Seth Meyers Uses 'Lying Hypocrite' Donald Trump's Words Against Him

"I'm not criticizing him for taking vacations ... even lying hypocrites deserve vacations."

By Rebecca Shapiro

Seth Meyers doesn’t think President Donald Trump should be criticized for going on a 17-day vacation to his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. 

“I’m criticizing him for being a lying hypocrite,” Meyers said Monday. The “Late Night” host played clip after clip of Trump chastising former President Barack Obama for vacationing when he was in office. 

“You can’t leave the White House, go to Hawaii and play golf for three weeks and be a real deal-maker,” Trump said in February 2016. “It doesn’t work that way.” 

Trump has also spent years tweeting his criticism of Obama’s time outside the White House. 

“Even lying hypocrites deserve vacations,” Meyers said, “but what does he think he’s done to deserve this vacation?”

Take a look at Meyers’ takedown in the video above. 

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Most Awkward Trump And Merkel Photos From The G-20 Summit
Suggest a correction
Rebecca Shapiro Senior Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Donald Trump Barack Obama White House Seth Meyers Presidential Vacations
Subscribe to the Entertainment email.
Home to your favorite fan theories and the best movie recs.
Seth Meyers Uses 'Lying Hypocrite' Donald Trump's Words Against Him

CONVERSATIONS