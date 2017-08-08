Seth Meyers Uses 'Lying Hypocrite' Donald Trump's Words Against Him

Seth Meyers doesn’t think President Donald Trump should be criticized for going on a 17-day vacation to his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

“I’m criticizing him for being a lying hypocrite,” Meyers said Monday. The “Late Night” host played clip after clip of Trump chastising former President Barack Obama for vacationing when he was in office.

“You can’t leave the White House, go to Hawaii and play golf for three weeks and be a real deal-maker,” Trump said in February 2016. “It doesn’t work that way.”

Trump has also spent years tweeting his criticism of Obama’s time outside the White House.

“Even lying hypocrites deserve vacations,” Meyers said, “but what does he think he’s done to deserve this vacation?”