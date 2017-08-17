Seth Meyers Goes All In With Brutal Takedown Of 'Lying, Racist' Trump

“After being pressured into reading a carefully scripted statement denouncing Nazis on Monday, President Trump has spent the rest of the week showing us who he really is,” Meyers said. “And this is exciting ― a lying racist.”

The “Late Night” host, who called Trump’s Tuesday press conference “clinically insane,” responded to the president telling the press that there were “very fine people” who showed up in Charlottesville to protest the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee “innocently and legally.”

“No,” Meyers said. “There are no ‘fine people’ marching with Nazis and white supremacists. No one gets accidentally caught up in a white supremacist rally. It just doesn’t happen.”

Meyers went on to call out Trump for defending the white supremacist gathering by saying the group had a permit to do so.