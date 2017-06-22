Seth Meyers Points Out That ‘The Mummy’ Is More Popular Than Trumpcare

The Tom Cruise monster movie “The Mummy” isn’t doing so well at the box office.

The film debuted at No. 2, earning a lukewarm $32 million in North American grosses, and has a Rotten Tomatoes score of only 15 percent.

But Seth Meyers found something even less popular than the summer flop — President Donald Trump’s health care bill.

On Wednesday’s show, the “Late Night with Seth Meyers” host noted that only 8 percent of Americans think the Senate should pass the controversial bill that will cut $880 billion from Medicaid in order to give the wealthiest Americans a near trillion-dollar tax cut.

“Eight percent!” Meyers exclaimed. “Even ‘The Mummy’ got a 15 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. This bill is half as good as ‘The Mummy.’”