ENTERTAINMENT
06/22/2017 11:58 am ET

Seth Meyers Points Out That ‘The Mummy’ Is More Popular Than Trumpcare

Percentages don't lie.

By Elyse Wanshel

The Tom Cruise monster movie “The Mummy” isn’t doing so well at the box office.

The film debuted at No. 2, earning a lukewarm $32 million in North American grosses, and has a Rotten Tomatoes score of only 15 percent.

But Seth Meyers found something even less popular than the summer flop — President Donald Trump’s health care bill.

On Wednesday’s show, the “Late Night with Seth Meyers” host noted that only 8 percent of Americans think the Senate should pass the controversial bill that will cut $880 billion from Medicaid in order to give the wealthiest Americans a near trillion-dollar tax cut.

“Eight percent!” Meyers exclaimed. “Even ‘The Mummy’ got a 15 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. This bill is half as good as ‘The Mummy.’” 

To see the whole hilarious bit, watch the video above.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Twitter Created Hilarious Taglines For The GOP's Healthcare Bill 2.0 23
Suggest a correction
Elyse Wanshel Trends Reporter, HuffPost

MORE:

Celebrities Movies Seth Meyers Late Night Rotten Tomatoes
Subscribe to the Entertainment email.
Home to your favorite fan theories and the best movie recs.
Seth Meyers Points Out That ‘The Mummy’ Is More Popular Than Trumpcare

CONVERSATIONS