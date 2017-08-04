COMEDY
Seth Meyers Roasts Stephen Miller For Being Really Creepy

"He looks like the hitchhiker other hitchhikers stay away from."

Seth Meyers gave White House aide Stephen Miller the horror film treatment on Thursday night.

The “Late Night” host unloaded on Miller for defending President Donald Trump’s push for a bill restricting legal immigration and criticized him for his testy exchanges with reporters.

“He looks like the guy in a prison movie who’s in for eating his family: ‘I miss mother. She was delicious,’” Meyers joked. “He looks like the hitchhiker other hitchhikers stay away from. His catch-phrase is, ‘I didn’t mean to startle you.’ Stephen Miller knows what you did last summer!” 

Although many considered Miller’s interactions with the press corps on Wednesday to be problematic and devoid of substantive responses, Fox News’ Sean Hannity and White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders seemed quite pleased with his behavior.

Watch Meyers rip into Miller in the video above.

