It was a master class in Twitter trolling.

Actor Seth Rogen got into it on Wednesday with right-wing radio host Bill Mitchell, an avowed supporter of President Donald Trump.

Mitchell was none too happy with Rogen, who had called him a “stupid motherfucker” a day earlier. However, many of Mitchell’s angry direct messages were met with variations of “going into a meeting" replies.

Here’s one DM exchange Rogen shared with his 6.7 million Twitter followers:

I triggered Bill Mitchell and then kept telling him I had meetings. pic.twitter.com/clgyHHw2t6 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 30, 2017

Mitchell replied by sharing his own end of the conversation:

Had a private conversation with @Sethrogen which he shared publicly, freeing me to do likewise. There's a reason he plays idiots on screen. pic.twitter.com/9blbfKrp6q — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) August 30, 2017

Mitchell also DM’ed Rogen to complain about him sharing the messages. He probably should’ve seen the response coming:

Bill Mitchell can't stop. Neither can I. pic.twitter.com/usLNifxRtr — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 30, 2017

Mitchell wasn’t quite done venting yet. He posted a tweet that indicated no awareness of the fact that he was being played:

The hilarious part about @Sethrogen lying about "being in meetings," is that he actually ISN'T in meetings - at all. Think about that. — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) August 30, 2017

Rogen’s reply? You guessed it: