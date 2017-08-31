It was a master class in Twitter trolling.
Actor Seth Rogen got into it on Wednesday with right-wing radio host Bill Mitchell, an avowed supporter of President Donald Trump.
Mitchell was none too happy with Rogen, who had called him a “stupid motherfucker” a day earlier. However, many of Mitchell’s angry direct messages were met with variations of “going into a meeting" replies.
Here’s one DM exchange Rogen shared with his 6.7 million Twitter followers:
Mitchell replied by sharing his own end of the conversation:
Mitchell also DM’ed Rogen to complain about him sharing the messages. He probably should’ve seen the response coming:
Mitchell wasn’t quite done venting yet. He posted a tweet that indicated no awareness of the fact that he was being played:
Rogen’s reply? You guessed it:
