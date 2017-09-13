Seth Rogen Gets Shoutout In Nicki Minaj Lyrics, Is Unabashed Fanboy

Seth Rogen is really freakin’ excited about being name-dropped in the Nicki Minaj verse of Fergie’s new song, “You Already Know.”

The actor and comedian tweeted on Tuesday night that he’s “fucking good ya’ll” after finding out that his name was featured in Minaj’s lyrics, which dropped earlier in the day:

I got name dropped by @NICKIMINAJ in a song so I'M FUCKING GOOD YA'LL. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) September 13, 2017

You can read the aforementioned lyrics below:

Rogen’s excitement comes shortly after John Mayer declared his love for the “Anaconda” singer/rapper. And one fan was quick to note how Mayer is probably feeling about Rogen’s name in her song:

John Mayer is so hurt rn https://t.co/C6wlOzA4cs — Frisbee Chan (@chandler979) September 13, 2017