Sets and Food from Orange is the New Black, Game of Thrones and Luke Cage at San Diego Comic-Con 2017

Darlene Horn Menu of food offering at San Diego Comic-Con by XFinity.

Food afficionados and pop culture junkies who attended this year’s annual San Diego Comic-Con (held July 19-23) got an extra treat this year if they ventured away from the convention center. At Petco Park’s Interactive Zone, the folks at Xfinity digital cable treated con-goers to a full experience — with food!

Xfinity brought sets from Orange is the New Black, Game of Thrones and Marvel’s Luke Cage to San Diego for an immersive, interactive experience. To participate, attendees lined up for unique photo ops and if they were hanging around at noon they were treated to food custom-tailored to the show.

Darlene Horn Food featured from Orange is the New Black.

Darlene Horn Recreated set from Orange is the New Black.

For Orange is the New Black, the cafeteria set was brought to life and served Chang’s Frito Fritters (corn chips with peas), Crazy Eye’s Cherry Pie (sour cherry filling with a flaky crust) and Piper’s Candy Shiv (hard candy melted into a weapon.)

Darlene Horn Food featured from Game of Thrones.

Darlene Horn Recreated scene from Game of Thrones.

The popular Game of Thrones set focused on Daenerys Targeryen’s Dothraki lounge and offered Direwolf Bread, Wild Boar Jerky and Sansa’s Lemon Cake (the character’s favorite dessert at King’s Landing).

Darlene Horn Food offered at Marvel’s Luke Cage set.

Darlene Horn Recreated set from Marvel’s Luke Cage.

And the third set was Pop’s Barber Shop from Marvel’s Luke Cage. In the series, Cage lived on top of a Chinese restaurant so food served at the exhibit was Rocket Spring Rolls, Genghis Connie’s Chow Mein and Connie’s Fortune Cookie.

Darlene Horn Fully immersive sets offered by XFinity.