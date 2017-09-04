Setting Boundaries for Personal Growth

It is important to set our own personal values in life. Values come from our belief system; how we see the world. Values are subjective, they are uniquely defined by us. They impact on how we see the world, how we live, and the choices we make. It is imperative that we set our own values, values that align with our own authentic self, so that we live a life that is truly meaningful to us.

Our value system impacts on us in a number of ways. Firstly, it helps form our definition of success, or what success will look like to us. It also helps forge our personal boundaries; what we will stand for and tolerate in life. When we form our values based on other people’s views about life, we potentially thwart our personal success. Challenging socially prescribed beliefs mean that we are less likely to follow the status quo, and follow our own path in life instead. Let your own personal values and beliefs govern your choices instead. This means that our own authentic self will not be hindered by following socially prescribed norms.

Many fall into depression, or the classic midlife crisis, later on in life when they do not challenge the status quo, essentially meaning that their life was a road map marked out by someone else. We are in an era where we do not need to follow social norms, we can mark out our own path instead.

In order to posit what our values and boundaries are, we must understand the clear definitions of what each of these mean. Values are the principles we set that influence how we do life; they are our internal code of conduct. Boundaries, on the other hand, are the rules and standards that we set, which influence how others treat us. Having or creating boundaries is important because they are the guiding principles behind what behaviour we will accept from others; they govern what we will tolerate. For instance, you may have a friend that is perpetually late when meeting with you. While you can be accepting of the odd few travel mishaps, allowing this behaviour to continue without discussion may eventually harm your friendship, if this is part of your value system. Knowing that a friendship is about respect, you can begin to set some rules for subsequent meetings, meaning that your friend understands what behaviours you will or will not tolerate.

Being clear on your personal boundaries can also be an enlightening experience for others too. Perhaps in the case of the tardy friend, they did not realise what impact they were having on you. They may possibly have needed to re-evaluate their time-management too. By pointing it out to them, it shows that you will not accept the lack of respect in future, but also challenges them to take ownership of their behaviour too. Whatever the reason, setting clear boundaries can be a good for everyone involved.

In his book, Boundaries: When to say Yes, How to Say No, to Take Control of Your Life, Dr. Henry Cloud posits that “boundaries define us. They define what is me and what is not me. A boundary shows me where I end and someone else begins, leading me to a sense of ownership. Knowing what I am to own and take responsibility for gives me freedom. Taking responsibility for my life opens up many different options. Boundaries help us keep the good in and the bad out.”