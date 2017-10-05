Setting Standards for La Rioja Alta at Vina Ardanza By John Mariani

A while ago I wrote that Viña Ardanza is, overall, my favorite Spanish wine, one that expresses everything the terroir of the territory it springs from is at its best. And, after a dinner held by the winery to celebrate its 75th anniversary (below), at The Grill in New York City, at which several vintages dating back to 1989 were sampled, I’m more convinced than ever that this is a wine that shows how far Spanish viticulture has come in the past thirty years. I even recall, quite vividly, the first time I tasted Viña Ardanza. It was at Café Boulud in New York about a dozen years ago with my wife and older son, who, being new to fine wines, was dazzled by the Viña Ardanza. I bought him a case for his next birthday. Since then I’ve had various vintages on many occasions and in many places, for it’s long been available in the U.S. and always at a remarkable price of around $30. If I see it on a restaurant wine list and it seems appropriate to what I’m eating, I’ll almost always order it, if the price is right.

The dinner (above) was hosted by Guillermo de Aranzabal Agudo, president of Viña Ardanza’s parent company, La Rioja Alta, S.A., and a fifth generation family member, who made a point to tell the attending wine retailers and media that “Our only desire is to leave the winery to our children. We make a small profit, but 90 percent of it goes back into the winery. We cannot follow fashion because its takes eight years to get our wines to market. We do not rush Nature, or ourselves.” Viña Ardanza was registered as the winery’s name in 1942 by Leandro Ardanza, taken from one of the five families who founded the wine in the Haro Station District in 1890. Phylloxera had destroyed many of the vineyards of the region, and replantings along French viticultural lines were established, leading many of its early labels to read “Medoc,” “Sauternes” or “Burgundy” style. By the 1960s, however, Viña Ardanza had come into its own as one of the pioneers of La Rioja Alta, so that today the wines are a blend of Tempranillos and Garnachas, aged in American oak barrels (custom made by the winery). Only in 2008 were the wines made exclusively from the company’s own estates. (In Rioja, 90% of the vineyards still belong to growers, not the wineries.) The tasting began with a new wine in the portfolio called Torre de Oña Rioja, made from 95% Tempranillo in a “new style” that I found unappealing, vegetal, even sour. The rest of the wines were traditional Viña Ardanza, though evolution was clear from vintage to vintage. The 1989 came from a substantial harvest and a hot autumn, so the Garnacha came in at 16% alcohol, though the final level was a more reasonable 13.5% for the wine. At that time about 5% Mazuelo and Graciano were added to the wines. I found this a delicious, medium body Rioja with a good acidic finish almost like cranberries. There was slight oxidation in the bouquet, which Agudo said was from too frequent racking done in those days.