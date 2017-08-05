Seven Subtle Productivity Strategies For Optimal Performance and Better Health

As busy entrepreneurs we know that health drives performance. We all understand the importance of balance in our lives, but the life of an entrepreneur is one of living under constant pressure. That impetus to constantly drive forwards, often outweighs the voice in the back of our mind, telling us we really need to be consistent with our self-care.

Time is often the issue, as well as an, “all or nothing”, mindset. The fitness industry has a lot to answer for when it comes to preconceptions about how to achieve optimal health. Fortunately the memes are 90% inaccurate and we can see a tangible increase in energy and productivity markers, just from introducing small and subtle changes to our daily habits. Here are seven of my favourite strategies to use with high-performance clients:

Seven Subtle Strategies To Implement For Improved Productivity And Better Health

1. Hydration is for the brain as well as the body. Just 2 percent dehydration can result in a 10 percent decrease in mental performance. 2 percent dehydration occurs before we feel thirsty in the mouth. An easy way to work out how much water you need for optimal hydration is to use the formula:

Body Weight (lbs) / 50 = X litres water per day

2. Physical activity facilitates the highest thought processes of the brain. In a study by John J Ratey, in Naperville, USA, eight grade students performed an hour of physical activity every day. In the 1999 world-wide TIMMS test, (Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study), Naperville students came out as number one in the world.

Working out 15 minutes per day increases productivity

For time-pushed entrepreneurs an hour may not be feasible but a daily 15 minute morning workout is achievable for everyone.

3. Brain food is just as important as feeding our bodies. Diet trends are always going to be attractive when you are time-poor but science will always win over marketing hype.

Carbohydrates are essential for brain function. The brain is fuelled solely by glucose and so, for optimal brain function and mental focus, carbohydrates are imperative. Low carb diets may be fashionable but they are not conducive to a role where decision making and leadership is key. Fuelling your mind is just as important as fuelling your body for success.

Complex carbohydrates and whole grains should be part of an effective daily meal plan.

4. One of the hardest habits to observe for passionate entrepreneurs is the evening switch off. Our minds are permanently in problem solving mode and switching from business mogul to chilled out family member can be difficult on the easiest days. Digital blackouts are important for making that switch and for nurturing quality time with our families in the evenings. Flexible working hours mean that most people get a couple of nights per week to spend with the family, so pick a window that suits your family unit and stick to it.

5. Meditation is a tool that has helped nearly every successful entrepreneur find headspace. Meditation has a cumulative effect on stress management and is something you can do whilst going to sleep. There is a great catchphrase that I always use with clients, “Sleep is for the body but relaxation is for the mind”.

Problem solving and creativity happens when we are in a relaxed state, so nightly meditation is habit that I encourage all clients to keep.

Headspace, Digipill and Relax Melodies are all fantastic apps available on IOS and Google Play to help with guided meditation. Remember to put your phone on flight mode whilst you meditate and sleep!

If you have studied personal growth at any point, then you will know that the wheel of life model talks about eight to ten key areas that humans need to nurture to feel fulfilled.

Having fun is important for creative energy

One of these is fun. Giving 100% of your time to others is neither healthy nor productive. In order to fuel our passions we need to give ourselves freedom to live. Exploring fun pastimes at least twice per month will help drive personal fulfilment and growth. It sounds cliché but this is an effective part of allowing creativity to blossom.

Journalling is a highly underrated, but extremely effective tool in keeping your goals in check. Entrepreneurs tend to be working on multiple projects at any one time. Journalling ideas, thoughts and strategies is a great way of keeping the mind free from clutter and allowing space to gain perspective. Journalling allows us to see our obstacles with clarity and identify our wins. As a motivational tool, this one comes out on top.