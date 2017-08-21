Several Factors Indicate Real Estate May Be a Better Investment Than Stocks Going Forward

Investors looking for returns that outpace inflation must assume some level of risk. And two asset classes that consumers have flocked to over time and proven to reward risk handsomely are real estate and stocks.

But which is better?

Both show similar performance over the past 20 years, with annualized average returns of about 10 percent. Both provide opportunities to diversify an investment portfolio. And both can generate income along with price appreciation. Yet, there are indicators signaling that real estate may be the better investment going forward.

For starters, the residential real estate market is ripe for growth. There are a limited number of units available in the housing and rental-property market, a result of builders scaling back their operations in the aftermath of the 2007 financial crisis, pent up demand from younger buyers, and current homeowners that are hesitant to move. Throw in historically-low mortgage rates and increasing numbers of potential homeowners being forced into the rental market because of the supply shortage, and the long-term prospects for price appreciation remain strong. The commercial real estate market also looks healthy as a combination of a tightening labor market, low vacancy rates and rent increases fuel growth.

At the same time, despite the U.S. stock market’s apparent disregard for escalating geopolitical concerns and a presidency that becomes more puzzling by the day, several market observers are noting that equities are over-valued and the second-longest bull run in stocks on record could be ending sometime next year.

Leverage is also a key benefit that gives real estate investors an advantage over stock market investors.

Leveraging is the practice of using borrowed funds to finance the purchase of a property, which in turn, allows investors to pay a modest amount for the full investment. Consider the common real estate purchase requirement of a 20 percent down payment. The buyer uses a relatively small percentage of money to make the purchase and uses leverage - the money provided by the lender – to fund the remaining 80 percent of the purchase price.

Real estate investing also provides a number of unique tax advantages. Aside from mortgage interest and depreciation deductions, many tax-minimizing strategies can be employed that utilize everything from capital gains and rental income to self-directed IRAs and tax-free property exchanges. There are concerns, however, that tax changes helmed by Congress and the Trump Administration could be disadvantageous for mortgage owners. If approved, some of the unique real estate tax advantages that exist may no longer be viable.

Alas, for one reason or another, some investors just can’t part ways with stocks. For them, buying shares in REITs is a perfect compromise for investing in real estate. A REIT, or Real Estate Investment Trust, is a publicly-traded company that owns or finances income-producing real estate. Modeled after mutual funds, REITs are required to distribute at least 90 percent of their taxable income to shareholders annually in the form of dividends. And over the long term, the total returns of exchange-traded U.S. equity REITs have generally outpaced those of other U.S. stocks. REIT investing is also widely used by investors as a mechanism for diversifying an overall investment portfolio since REITs are not directly correlated to stock market performance.