Sex as Recreation 2.0

Right now I feel I should be talking about Trump and the alt right and all the racism and misogyny that is filling the national dialogue. But instead I want to speak to women. Because we really are the world’s best hope. I want to speak to us about the ways in which we are falling short – and letting ourselves and our children down.

I grew up in the 1970’s and 80’s when the sexual revolution was exploding. I remember my peers (and myself) treating sex like a stress releaser. A casual fling was proof we were just like men. But in the years that followed, I haven’t seen as much good come out of that as I’ve seen bad. I’m not saying this because I’m a prude. I’m saying this because I think that as women we’re supposed to shift the paradigm– and copying male behavior is not going to get us there. When I listen to women in movies and television treat intimacy as if it’s a recreational sport I’m disturbed and I can’t help thinking how far off our path we’ve strayed.

First let me say I’m not trying to shut down female sexuality. I’m glad we’ve given ourselves permission to feel pleasure and I wouldn’t want us to change that and yes, that did come about as a result of our struggle for equal rights. So I’m not criticizing women for what we’ve done to get where we are. I’m just suggesting we rethink where we’re going.

There is potentially something… dare I say it… sacred about being intimate. There are levels of true connection that can happen when both parties treat each other with respect and trust. (I’m speaking to heterosexual relationships here but these thoughts apply to all intimacy between two people.) Sex is meant to be something special. Sex can bring two people together and help heal that terrible feeling we have that we’re on this earth alone. But it has no chance to serve its greater purpose if we misuse it.

I was talking to my 82-year old mother about this the other day. She was married four times. She had boyfriends. So again, like me, far from a prude. My mother is Diahann Carroll, a groundbreaking figure in this country, the first Black woman to star in her own television show in a role that was not stereotypical. And as we sat on the phone talking about the past, which we like to do now and then, she told me (not for the first time) that she never cheated on my father while they considered themselves a married couple. That was a big issue because she left my father for the most famous black movie star of that era, Sidney Poitier. She said telling my father she was leaving him was one of the most painful moments in her life and the sting of that moment, seeing the devastation in my father’s face, has stayed with her until now. But prior to that when her feelings for Mr. Poitier were growing, she’d been able to look at my father and honestly say she hadn’t broken her marriage vows. Yes, her heart was leading her away from him and the cracks in the marriage were getting wider, but she didn’t act on her physical and emotional desires for Sidney Poitier until after she announced to my dad that she was leaving him.

I used to think she was telling me that story just to make me feel better. Don’t worry, honey, the love I had your father was deeper than anything I had with other men. It’s the kind of thing I could see my mother doing in an effort to appease me. But she’s told me this so many times now, how she remained loyal to my dad until after the separation, that I began to think she was trying to pass along a different message with her words.

My mother grew up at a time when a man could cheat in a marriage and walk away with his reputation unsullied and a woman could be ruined for doing the same thing. In fact, my grandmother Mabel Johnson used those exact words when preaching to my mother about how to behave as a woman. So I could see why my mother would have felt terribly guilty if she’d broken her wedding vows. But I don’t think that was the only reason she refrained from sleeping with Mr. Poitier until after her separation from my father (oh my that took resolve. She and Mr. Poitier worked on a movie together in the most romantic city in Europe, Paris Blues. Can you imagine the temptation?)

She wanted me to know that she treated my father, her first husband, and their love with the respect and reverence it deserved. Did she cheat in her heart? I don’t know. I’m guessing she did. But none of us are perfect. I’m not here to judge. I’m just saying we have to get back to our inner wisdom – and recognize that sexual union was not meant to be something light and meaningless. My mother wanted me to know that she did not look on sex as just a way to scratch an itch. I too had a marriage dissolve after twenty years and I’m glad to say that it wasn’t because of infidelity on either side. Again, I’m not here to judge. I’m saying this just based on the evidence I see of where we’ve been and how far we’ve come. Sex as recreational sport hasn’t led us to more happiness and better human connection. In fact, it may be pushing us further away from that which is the deeper purpose of our sojourn here.

I really think we as women are making a mistake by treating sex as if it’s nothing more than fun and games to be had with rotating partners. As I said, I cringe when I hear women talk about sex in crass language. I don’t only hear that kind of language from comediennes, but from characters in movies and television and it always feels untrue to who we really are… as if we are still trying to prove something to ourselves and to men. But what? That we can have sex without love? Is that really something we feel we should emulate? And I look at women who claim to not care… who claim they aren’t building scar tissue around their heart while doing the “sex for sport” thing… and I don’t believe them. I think they’re lying to themselves.

Women really are meant to be guiding humankind in a new direction. We are a powerful force. We don’t yet understand how powerful. We purchase most of the products and services that create the wealth of the one per cent. If we ever choose to mobilize that power, we could bring those men to the negotiating table. We are more likely to be peacemakers than men. We are more likely to be ethical. The rise of the woman, the female energy, is clearly the best hope for our future. But to achieve all that the world so desperately needs, we cannot lose touch with our inner wisdom. If we want to fully embrace our role as caregivers of this earth and moral stewards of our species then we must be leaders. We must take the time to sit quietly and listen within and not just react to the world around us. There is far too much at stake. As much as we like to talk about equality, we sometimes forget that means equal opportunity – it doesn’t mean that we’re the same as men. And it is our difference as women that the world desperately needs right now.

I remember talking to Dorothy Nelson who was the first woman dean of a major American law school and she told a story about her first days as dean at USC. Her predecessor had told her what to do in that first staff meeting. Make sure she showed up a bit late, rush into the room, make no apologies and get to business. The idea was that as a woman she had to establish her authority early on or she wouldn’t get the respect she needed. Instead, she baked cookies for the staff and showed up early. She loved to tell that story and her eyes would crinkle up at the corners as she did. There was a lot underneath that story for me. She was saying don’t do it their way, have the conviction and confidence to change the paradigm. After Nelson served ten years as dean, President Jimmy Carter appointed her to the United States Court of Appeals 9th District in 1979 and she assumed senior status in 1979. She was one of the first to introduce alternate dispute resolution into the court system. She believed that mediation instead of adversarial practices was the best solution for some legal situations, especially when child custody issues were involved. Her approach changed family law across this country. That always sounded to me like a smart woman’s answer to the legal system, a woman who didn’t worry too much about what the boys thought but listened to her own metronome. I think when women hold on to their integrity they can hear that inner voice and when they barter it away for acceptance in a male-dominated field, when they sacrifice too much of who they are at the core, they stop being able to detect the quiet whisperings of their soul.

I’m sure there are women out there who will take issue with what I’m saying and defend their right to no-strings attached sex. And of course they have that right. But just because you can, doesn’t mean you should. As we move forward we may want to treat each other with more reverence, more care, and taking sex more seriously might just be part of that shift.

If women take a quiet moment to reflect, including those of us who have given birth to babies and tended to them as they grew into teenagers, we can then ask ourselves if those images of “sex as recreation” are a sign of our emancipation or our capitulation.