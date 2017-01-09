Protesters Deliver Poster With Definition Of Sexual Assault To Trump’s Attorney General Pick

Ultraviolet Sexual assault survivors protest outside Jeff Sessions' Senate office.

Rape and sexual assault survivors protested outside the office of Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) on Monday, contending that President-elect Donald Trump’s choice for attorney general can’t be trusted to enforce the law when women’s rights are violated.

Women’s groups have roundly criticized Sessions for saying he didn’t think Trump’s comments about grabbing women by their genitals without consent described an act of sexual assault, and for voting against the Violence Against Women Act in 2013.

“We do not trust Sen. Jeff Sessions to tackle the epidemic of rape,” said Sophie, a sexual assault survivor who identified herself by her first name only. “If Jeff Sessions doesn’t know the definition of sexual assault, he should withdraw his name from nomination.”

The group delivered a poster with the Department of Justice’s definition of sexual assault printed on it.

Ultraviolet

UltraViolet, a national women’s advocacy group, organized the protest. More than 100,000 people have signed a petition from UltraViolet urging the Senate Judiciary Committee to reject Sessions’ appointment.