Sexual harassment is asked for, afterall

A couple of weeks ago, I had the unfortunate pleasure of becoming reacquainted with online sexual harassment. A man creeped out of my ‘other folder’ (I don’t know how) and would repeatedly try to video call me on Facebook. Given the time difference and my poor knowledge of the country he lives in, I was never awake during the time he’d call. I’d wake up to missed calls on video and this man begging me incessantly to answer the call. Obviously, like I have been sensitized to, I kept ignoring him, till he started sending pictures of nude women and repeatedly messaging me to send pictures to him. The minute I threatened to call the cops on him, he called me again; when I refused to answer, he asked me to fuck off and blocked me instantly.

You know how it gets better? This isn’t the first time it’s happened. Given the nature of the content I write, last month a stranger wrote to me about being severely suicidal and wanting resources in his city. He sounded desperate, helpless and expressed that he felt extremely ashamed and stigmatized because of his mental health needs. I tried to provide him with the resources I could and in the next moment, he began to video call me. Upon refusal, the calling became relentless and the harassment became unbearable.

If I continue this trail, we shall reach the end of a 300 page novel filled with stories of my trysts with sexual harassment.

A dreadful similarity in the experiences of in-person or online sexual harassment is the crippling helplessness. The question of safety is permanent, of course. What if my pictures end up on a porn site? What if they hack into my id? In contrast to.. what if I get raped for calling him out on the street? What if I get stalked, raped and murdered by the end of this week? The uncertainty of the aftermath and the bubbling rage of powerlessness in our society speaks volumes about the oppressive patterns we have. Even after I threatened to go to the police, the man in question plainly asked me to fuck off because he feels protected on the opposite side of his screen. I, on the other hand, don’t. I am a big advocate of speaking up and fighting back and not giving the gift of silence on being harassed on the street; but I am also fully aware of the reality that I might end up dead one day for trying to protect myself. Crude as it may seem, it is the most possible outcome of that situation.

Today, I read about an extremely detailed and explicit account from an annoyed stranger on a woman’s Instagram account. He invested a great deal of effort in describing how he’d like to rape her and have her 14 year old brother watch the event — all because she deleted an emoji he’d posted on her Instagram picture (they don’t know each other). The fragility of a man’s ego upon receiving rejection is enough to show how much patriarchy has reinforced the belief that we are possessions they own, that we are puppets who must adhere by their rules and respond as per their wish. The saddest part is that I am exceptionally unsure of a consequence in this matter that might set an example for other men to treat women with dignity. History doesn’t show me any evidence.

One of the more painful yet comforting truths I became familiar with as my friendships with other women grew stronger, was that each of us had been sexually harassed at some point in time. Painful, because this is the dreadful world we live in; comforting, because that’s how I learnt that I wasn’t alone. This is why it’s hilarious to me when someone argues against the need for feminism or contests my stance by informing me that there are reserved seats in public transport for my genderkind. Well, too bad, asshole, that’s pittance in compensation for the harassment we have to endure in the said public transport, anyway.

One out of every 3 women I know has been sexually assaulted at least once in her life — by a man on the street, by one she’s loved, by one who she’s idolized or even by one who’s advocated for her, always. We don’t trust, we never do. In fact, our inability to trust is probably what protects us from a system that’s designed to oppress us. For all our lives we’ve been taught that the problem lies within us and we’re better friends with shame and fear than we are with another breathing human. What’s worse is the desensitization and the minimal standards we’ve set for society to live up to, which leaves us more exposed to further trauma. If there’s one thing I try to teach my survivors of sexual trauma, it is to be angry. To always, always be angry. It’s literally all we have.