Shae O'Brien On Never Giving In, Not In Your Industry Nor In Life!

Bio : An insight on how to achieve what you want in life, by a creator, a musician, and a young social media entrepreneur.

How did you get started and what or who inspired and empowered you to?

I got started just by growing meme pages, and eventually working for pages for money, and now building my own business based on e-commerce with my co-founders: Kevin David Jeppsen, George Bacon and Charlie

Payne, all good friends of mine! I have made good friends and business associates along the way like Muhammad Ali, and Phill Richardson and creators like Shirls (Luke Shirley), Discoboy(Lee Marshall). What

inspired me was the need to get my family out of debt, and my Passion for social media.

What mindset distinguished you from others who were doing the same thing? How did you develop it?

My mindset was that I was going to do what I wanted to do and achieve what I want to achieve in the Social Media industry no matter what, nothing was going to stop me, and I meant it from the heart...

I developed it with help of friends and family and most of all my Mom: Kerry O'Brien, as she told me once,

"you want something in this life you go and get it, and if you fail, you try try and try again!!!"

What unique and creative strategies if any did you use when you were first getting started?

I used to call and network and connect with a lot of good people as I have mentioned their names. And dropping prices to beat competitors, finding products that nobody was competing etc etc...

What is your definition of success?

I define success as living comfortably and being one with yourself. Living peacefully amongst others and always striving forward, as life is a never-ending JOURNEY!!!

And full of good and bad surprises but i try to take it as it comes.

What do you think is the main reason why some people face failure when going after their vision?