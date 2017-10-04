PureWow, Contributor
What your girl crush reads online

Shag Haircuts Are for Everyone, but Here Are 7 Celebs Rocking the Look

10/04/2017 01:50 pm ET

A little messy, a little rock and roll, a lot cool. Shag haircuts are majorly trending, with Pinterest seeing a 220-percent spike in searches for them. They’re also surprisingly versatile, as proven by the following seven celebs, all of whom styled their ‘dos very differently. Chop chop.

GARETH CATTERMOLE/GETTY IMAGES

ALEXA CHUNG

Everyone’s favorite It Brit is the poster child for the shag cut. Learn her ways.

GILBERT CARRASQUILLO/GETTY IMAGES

HALLE BERRY

Ms. Berry might be better known for her pixie, but she looks pretty incredible in a long-ish shag.

PAUL ARCHULETA/GETTY IMAGES

CIARA

When you look this good, you don’t really need peripheral vision. But seriously, we’re digging the eye-skimming (almost eye-covering) bangs.

EMMA MCINTYRE/GETTY IMAGES

JANUARY JONES

A far cry from Betty Draper’s prim and proper cut, Jones’ messy-chic locks are the perfect complement to a smoky eye.

DARREN GERRISH/GETTY IMAGES

FREJA BEHA ERICHSEN

You could also go the minimalist route like model Erichsen by keeping your makeup simple and letting your hair shine.

MICHAEL LOCCISANO/GETTY IMAGES

JENNIFER NETTLES

Country meets rock and roll in Nettles’ shoulder-skimming, tousled ‘do.

FRANK TRAPPER/GETTY IMAGES

DIANNA AGRON

Proof that a shag looks just as cool in a super-short bob length.

