Shag Haircuts Are for Everyone, but Here Are 7 Celebs Rocking the Look

A little messy, a little rock and roll, a lot cool. Shag haircuts are majorly trending, with Pinterest seeing a 220-percent spike in searches for them. They’re also surprisingly versatile, as proven by the following seven celebs, all of whom styled their ‘dos very differently. Chop chop.
ALEXA CHUNG
Everyone’s favorite It Brit is the poster child for the shag cut. Learn her ways.
HALLE BERRY
Ms. Berry might be better known for her pixie, but she looks pretty incredible in a long-ish shag.
CIARA
When you look this good, you don’t really need peripheral vision. But seriously, we’re digging the eye-skimming (almost eye-covering) bangs.
JANUARY JONES
A far cry from Betty Draper’s prim and proper cut, Jones’ messy-chic locks are the perfect complement to a smoky eye.
FREJA BEHA ERICHSEN
You could also go the minimalist route like model Erichsen by keeping your makeup simple and letting your hair shine.
JENNIFER NETTLES
Country meets rock and roll in Nettles’ shoulder-skimming, tousled ‘do.
DIANNA AGRON
Proof that a shag looks just as cool in a super-short bob length.
