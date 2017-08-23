Shailene Woodley Eyes Future Run For Congress Inspired By Bernie Sanders

At this point, we’d happily transplant any “Big Little Lies” actress from Monterey to Washington, D.C. Reese Witherspoon is the natural choice given the political savvy displayed in “Election” and “Legally Blonde 2: Red White & Blonde” ― but Shailene Woodley might be a close second.

The 25-year-old actress, who earned an Emmy nomination for her role in the critically acclaimed HBO series, has also made it her mission to champion a bevy of progressive causes off screen, and has even considered running for political office.

“There was a point last year when I was working for Bernie Sanders where I thought, ‘Huh, maybe I’ll run for Congress in a couple years,’” Woodley told The New York Times. “And you know what? I’m not going to rule it out. Who knows? Life is big, and I’m young.”

Woodley has been most actively engaged in speaking out against the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline and stood in solidarity with Native American communities at the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation. In October, the actress and 26 others were arrested for criminal trespassing while protesting the pipeline in Sioux County, North Dakota. Woodley documented her arrest in a Facebook Live video and uploaded a slew of testimonials from the ground.

The actress found a kindred spirit in Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who she actively campaigned for during the primaries of the 2016 election.

A post shared by shailene woodley (@shailenewoodley) on Jun 6, 2016 at 1:08pm PDT