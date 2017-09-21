Shake Shack Just Launched A Wine Milkshake — Where Do We Line Up?

We know the show was called Will & Grace, but let’s face it the true stars of that popular and groundbreaking sitcom were Jack McFarland and Karen Walker, and we expect that to be the case in the revival that’s coming to NBC in the fall, as well. Seeing as Jack and Karen are the real MVPs, it's only fitting that when NBC and Shake Shack recently teamed up to create two new themed milkshakes in honor of the forthcoming reboot, the Jack & Karen Shake got the most exciting ingredient, wine!

Shake Shack will roll out the Jack & Karen Shake on September 18, and it will be available through the end of the month. To make the shake, the burger chain starts with strawberry frozen custard, and then it adds the wine. But, it's not just any wine that goes in the Jack & Karen because these folks are fancy. Prosecco is the key ingredient in this shake. Once the custard and Prosecco are blended together, the shake gets topped with whipped cream and of course, some rainbow sprinkles. The final touch is a shake of raspberry dust.

In case you're think we're throwing too much shade at Will and Grace, the show's namesakes and main characters, don't worry, we're pretty thrilled about their shake, too. Shake Shack's Will & Grace Shake is made with cinnamon marshmallow frozen custard and fudge, and it's topped with whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar. A little spicy and a little sweet, makes sense for this duo.

Now, if you thought NBC and Shake Shack couldn't do anything better for the world after blessing it with a Prosecco milkshake, you're about to be pleasantly surprised. The best part of this whole collaboration is that every time one of these two milkshakes is sold, the companies have promised to donate $2 to GLAAD, the biggest LGBTQ media advocacy organization in the world.

Starting Monday, September 18 until Sunday, October 1, both the Will & Grace Shake and the Jack & Karen Shake will be available at select locations of Shake Shack in New York and Los Angeles. Why not celebrate the return of both of our favorite hilarious duos, by popping a little bit of bubbly in our milkshakes for a good cause?